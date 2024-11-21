Major development as cops swoop on Laos bar where two Aussie tourists ‘drank poisoned alcohol’ – as search for answers heats up after tragic death of 19-year-old Melbourne woman

Police were called to the hostel where Melbourne teenager Bianca Jones was staying the night she drank a lethal amount of alcohol laced with methanol in Laos.

Jones died surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, nine days after she and her best friend Holly Bowles, both 19, were placed on life support in separate Thai hospitals on Nov. 12.

The couple were staying at the Nana Backpackers Hostel in the party town of Vang Vieng, 196 kilometers from the Thai border, where the couple had been drinking the night before falling ill.

Police in Laos have stepped up their investigation into a suspected mass poisoning in the city after 14 tourists rushed to hospital after ingesting toxic amounts of methanol.

The US State Department previously confirmed the death of a 56-year-old American man and the Danish Foreign Ministry said two young women from Denmark had also died in Vang Vieng in recent days.

Mrs Bowles remains on life support in Thailand’s Bangkok Hospital “in critical condition”.

Following the news of Ms. Jones’ death, local police came to Nana Backpackers to question employees.

Police demanded to see what spirits bar staff consumed on the night Ms Jones and Ms Bowles received free cocktails. The Herald of the Sun reported.

Melbourne teenager Bianca Jones (pictured) died in hospital after drinking poisoned alcohol during the trip of a lifetime with her best friend Holly Bowles in Laos.

Lao police were seen speaking to employees and inspecting liquor bottles inside the bar during their visit to the hostel.

Detectives took detailed notes as they lined up bottles of Smirnoff vodka, Havana Club rum and Bombay Sapphire and Gordon’s gin.

Hostel manager Duong Duc Toan and bartender Toan Van Vanng had previously denied that the alcohol was contaminated or diluted with methanol.

Toan said he purchased the alcohol from a certified distributor and that free shots of Tiger Vodka had been served to about 100 guests.

The manager said he had not yet received complaints from other backpackers who had been given injections that night.

To prove his point, he even drank from one of the vodka bottles used that night to prove it was safe.

“Right now the police (are telling) all hostels, hotels and bars to stop selling drinks in Vang Vieng,” he told the Associated Press.

Holly Bowles (left) and Mrs Jones (right). Holly, 19, is still fighting for her life in a Thai hospital

Toan said Jones and Bowles were at the bar from 8pm to 10:30pm and had three drinks each in that time.

He served them a Tiger vodka from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic containing 40 percent alcohol and mixed it with ice and Coca-Cola Zero.

The girl’s WhatsApp messages revealed that they headed to Jaidee’s Bar later that night after leaving the hostel.

Jaidee’s Bar is known for offering its customers free shots of local whiskey and has a paper drug menu that openly sells opium, ketamine and marijuana.

There is no suggestion that Ms Bowles or Ms Jones used illicit drugs.

Nana Backpackers has been deserted since news of the poisoning “spread like wildfire” throughout the city this week.

Six British women were also among those who ingested methanol and one of them, Bethany Clarke said her liver had “started to fail.”

“I got to the private hospital on time but was put through many infusions and pills and days of recovery,” he wrote in a social media post after his condition improved.

“Six of us who drank at the same location are currently in hospital for methanol poisoning.”

Clarke’s friend Simone White, a 28-year-old lawyer, is recovering in hospital.

The New Zealand government confirmed that a New Zealander is among the sick and “may be a victim of methanol poisoning in Laos.”

Mrs. Bowels is still on life support in critical condition in Bangkok hospital, her father told reporters on Wednesday.

Simone White, from the United Kingdom, is also among those affected by the suspected mass poisoning and is recovering in hospital.

Ms Jones’ devastated family confirmed her death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our beloved daughter and sister, Bianca Jones, has passed away,” they said.

‘She was surrounded by love and we take comfort in knowing that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.

‘We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love and prayers we have received from all over Australia.

‘The kindness shown to our family during this unimaginable time has been truly humbling. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief and begin to heal. Thank you for respecting our family’s space.

“With my sincere thanks, Mark, Michelle and Lachlan Jones.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Jones in parliament on Thursday.

“We have received very sad confirmation from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade that, tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life,” he said.

‘Our first thoughts at this time are with his family and friends who are mourning a terrible and cruel loss. This is every parent’s worst fear and a nightmare no one should have to endure.

‘All Australians offer our deepest condolences at this time of distress. Bianca’s trip should have been a happy time and a source of good memories for years to come.

‘Memories that he should have taken with him to the long and bright future that awaited him. It is more than sad that this is not going to be like this.”

WhatsApp messages revealed that Jones and Bowles ventured to Jaidee’s beach bar (pictured) after leaving the hostel around 10:30 p.m.

Jaidee’s Bar is a well-known party spot in the city where customers are provided with a paper drug menu. There is no suggestion that Ms Jones or Ms Bowles used illicit substances.

Albanese also mentioned Mrs. Bowles, “who is fighting for her life there in Laos.”

“Australians hold her and her family in our hearts as we pray for her and hope for a good recovery.”

Staff became concerned after they were unable to leave on November 13 and agreed to take the couple to hospital after they “calmly” asked for help.

Closed-circuit cameras from inside the shelter show one of the girls being transported to a local clinic on the back of a motorcycle driven by a hotel worker.

They were then rushed to separate hospitals in Udon Thani and Bangkok in neighboring Thailand.

Jones’ family previously said they hoped police would get to the bottom of the alleged alcohol poisoning.

“Our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support that have come from all over Australia,” they said on Wednesday.

‘This is every parent’s nightmare and we want to ensure that no other family is forced to endure the heartbreak we are going through.

“We hope that the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened as soon as possible.”