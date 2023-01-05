Major Dennis J. Schager named 38th commander of Troop G

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — New York State Police Troop G has announced that Major Dennis J. Schager will serve as the troop’s 38th commanding officer. Major Schager was appointed by Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli and comes to the position from the New York State Intelligence Center at division headquarters.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the men and women of Troop G,” Major Schager said. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I look forward to continuing and expanding our good relationships with other law enforcement agencies and the communities we serve.”

A native of the Altamont area, Major Schager served in the US Army Reserve and then the US Marine Corps until joining the US Marine Corps Reserve in 1996. Major Schager was deployed to Bahrain and Iraq and was mobilized three times as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retiring in 2014 as a sergeant major of 3D Force Reconnaissance Company, Mobile, Alabama, he received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Hudson Valley Community College in 1998. Shortly thereafter, Major Schager joined the New York State Police.

Major Schager joined the New York State Police Academy on May 4, 1998 and upon graduation was assigned to Sidney State Police in Troop C. He later transferred to Cobleskill State Police in Troop G. He was promoted to sergeant and assigned to Plattsburgh State Police within Troop B in 2006. He returned to Troop G as a station commander for Fonda State Police and Princetown State Police before being promoted to lieutenant in 2013. As a lieutenant, he served in the Office of Counter Terrorism at the New York State Intelligence Center – Division of Criminal Intelligence, BCI.