Major crash wipes out almost half of the field just 10 seconds into chaotic Bathurst 1000

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Bathurst 1000 was barely 10 seconds old when the safety car was first deployed on Sunday when a major crash wiped out almost half the field.

After torrential rain on Friday and Saturday, it was the turn of a burst water pipe to wreak havoc at Mount Panorama on an otherwise unexpectedly dry day.

The pipe spewed fluid on the Mountain Straight and down to Hell Corner shortly before the start, creating difficult conditions for drivers, and it wasn’t long before chaos broke out.

The safety car was deployed in the first race of the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday

Jamie Whincup and Jack Perkins both spun in the middle of the pack just as the field started their run up the Mountain Straight, collecting several other cars with them.

Zak Best slammed into the concrete barrier, while Michael Caruso and Jaxon Evans both suffered injuries.

“A couple of cars were leaning on each other at the start,” Best told Fox Sports after he returned to the pit lane.

‘I just backed up, saw them go right and tried to hang left but felt the back of the Boost Mobile. From there I was just a passenger’.

Perkins’ co-driver Will Brown cut a similarly disappointed figure as he watched the No9 Holden slowly make its way back into the pits.

“Bathurst hasn’t been very kind to us for the last three years,” he said.

“It’s obviously wet out there. I think it was just everyone crossing the water that got tangled up.’

Jamie Whincup (far left) spun as the field started their run up the Mountain Straight

Chaos ensued with several cars caught in the crash just 10 seconds into the race

Will Brown’s car (right) had to be towed back to the pits after suffering extensive damage

Commenting on Fox Sports, Neil Crompton described the early crash as a ‘disaster’ for the drivers involved.

“They have already deployed the safety car on the first lap,” he said.

‘I bet we’ll see a lot of them today.’

His prediction proved accurate as a further seven safety cars were deployed during the 161-lap race, including one just five laps later after a heavy shunt had wiped Zane Goodard, Dale Wood and Matt Campbell out of the race.