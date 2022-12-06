‘Major cold sore outbreak’ on reality show The Challenge stopped many of the contestants hooking up

‘Large cold sore outbreak’ on reality show The Challenge caused many of the contestants to stop meeting – after Megan Marx and Konrad Bien-Stephen enjoyed a steamy spa romp

The challenge sparked off a steamy spa romp between Megan Marx and Konrad Bien-Stephen.

But a major cold sore outbreak prevented many of the other contestants from taking part in the reality show, a cast member claimed.

Speak anonymously on the So dramatic! podcast, one participant said the cast was encouraged to keep it platonic for fear of picking up a nasty mouth blister.

“There really weren’t that many contacts among the cast, except for Megan [Marx] and Conrad [Bien-Stephen]because everyone had cold sores,” the insider said.

“Everyone just broke into it during filming, so there was no hookup. Oddly, Megan and Konrad didn’t get cold sores, but everyone else did,” they added.

“They weren’t scattered, they must have just been from stress and oddly everyone got them except the people making love.”

Cold sores are small blisters that develop around the mouth, while genital herpes causes painful blisters on the genital area. They are both caused by the herpes simplex virus.

Both conditions are spread through direct personal contact – usually kissing in the case of cold sores or sexual contact for genital herpes.

Megan and Konrad are the only two stars confirmed to be on the show.

Leaked footage emerged of Megan and Konrad enjoying a spicy spa romp on the series.

Konrad, who was previously in a relationship with fellow Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield, and Megan struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film The Challenge.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing, “Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up with me.”

At the time the story broke, it was not widely known that Konrad was divorced from his 27-year-old girlfriend Abbie.

She later confirmed that they called it quits several weeks before he flew to Argentina.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” was him sleeping with other women.

Emily Seebohm revealed she’s “in love” with Ryan Gallagher, but said they didn’t get together until after they stopped filming. Both pictured

Elsewhere, Emily recently revealed she’s “in love” with Ryan, but said they didn’t get together until after they stopped filming.

The Olympic swimmer and Married at First Sight star, who met on the showannounced their romance on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

Ryan, 34, shared an image of the couple cuddling together, captioned with a love heart eyes emoji. The 30-year-old Olympic swimmer also shared a photo of the couple standing close together on a balcony.