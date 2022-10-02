Major changes to bin regulations in Melbourne

Millions of Victorians will soon have to sort their waste into four separate bins in a major overhaul of the state’s recycling system.

The initiative will cost the state government $515 million with residents to switch to using four bins, including a new purple, glass-only one, by 2030.

In 2021, the bins were introduced in seven areas across regional Victoria and Melbourne’s outer suburbs, with plans to eventually include every household.

Residents in those 13 councils were used to trial the scheme, which officials have touted as the first recycling overhaul of its kind in Australia.

The purple container will be used for glasses in addition to red, yellow and green containers.

Some Victorians already sort their waste into four bins with the latest addition, the purple top (right) to be used only for glass to avoid contamination

The initiative will cost the state government $515 million with residents switching to using four bins, including a new purple one, by 2030 (pictured, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews)

Soft plastics, packaging and dirty food containers can be placed in the yellow bin, where residents must take some plastic to supermarkets to recycle.

The green FOGO bin (Food Organics Garden Organics) is used for organic waste, while the red bin is used for general household waste.

Victoria’s Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said Victoria was the first state in Australia to attempt a major recycling overhaul.

“We are the first state in Australia to roll out the same bins to every household and the first to include soft plastics and pizza boxes in those bins,” she said.

NSW typically sorts its waste into compost (left), recycling and landfill (right)

Ms D’Ambrosio said last year the Circular Economy (Waste Reduction and Recycling) Bill would bring clarity to Victoria’s recycling sector.

‘For far too long we’ve had a sector that’s been desegregated, that’s been very disjointed, with a whole range of different rules that exist across a whole range of different councils, making it really difficult for Victorians who want to do the right thing in terms of recycling, she said.

Ms D’Amboriso said the new system would save 650,000 tonnes of organic waste from going to landfill, boost Victoria’s economy by up to $6.7 billion by 2030 and create almost 4000 jobs.

Frankston, in Melbourne’s southern suburbs, is next on the list to join the bin deposit scheme and will receive the new purple bins in 2023.

Australia’s states and territories all use different systems to allocate bins.

Western Australians have three bin systems they can choose from, with many opting for red (rubbish), yellow (recyclables) and green (plant materials) – a fourth bin awaits for many solely for organic waste

In NSW, most households get a regular waste bin (red lid), recycling bin (yellow lid) and garden plant (green lid).

Some households may also have a maroon bin for food scraps for residents of the inner west and inner city council areas of Sydney.

In Queensland, residents are encouraged to separate their bins into general waste, recycling and garden waste.

Last November, the Sunshine State began a 12-month trial of green organic waste bins in three councils – Townsville City Council, Rockhampton Regional Council and Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

South Australia operates under a three bin system with a red bin for general waste, yellow bin for recyclables and a green bin for things like food scraps, paper towels, napkins and garden waste.

Tasmanians have successfully implemented the organic bins alongside the standard household waste bin, which has either a red, dark green or black lid, and a classic yellow lid bin for recycling.

All Victorian households will have to sort their rubbish into four separate bins by 2030, under new laws to be introduced to state parliament (stock image of people collecting rubbish)

In the ACT, most homes have a standard 140 liter red-lidded wheelie bin and a 240 liter yellow-lidded recycling bin. Residents can apply for a green bin for organic waste for a one-time registration fee of $50.

Typically, WA households have three bin systems to choose from. The two-bin system sees residents allocated a yellow bin for recycling and a red bin for general waste.

Alternatively, the three-container system gives garden organic (GO) residents an extra green cover for plant materials. Locals can choose a FOGO system for organic food with three bins. The biggest difference is that the green bin can also process food scraps and paper products.

Top End works using the two-container model. Residents can divide their waste between two bins – a bin with a red lid for general waste and a bin with a yellow lid for recycling.