Major Australian retailer KMD Brands loses $31million throughout the Covid lockdowns

KMD Brands says its full-year profit fell significantly due to the Covid lockdowns, but overall sales have declined since the closures.

The owner of Rip Curl, Oboz Footwear and Kathmandu announced on Tuesday that group sales had risen 6.2 per cent to US$978.8 million (US$865.4 million) in the 12 months to July 31.

Kathmandu recorded its highest ever sales in the fourth quarter, with total sales up 6.8 percent to NZ$381.6 million.

Its online sales grew by a quarter and now make up 18.7 per cent of all sales, up from 7.7 per cent in 2017/18.

But the group’s net profit after tax fell 40 percent to $36.8 million ($32.5 million) as the shutdowns cost it an estimated $35 million in earnings with more than 11,000 lost trading days.

Oboz was also heavily affected by the three-month closure of its factories in Vietnam.

A Rip Curl store in Torquay, South West Melbourne. The surfwear brand is one of those owned by KMD

In the first six weeks since July 31, sales have increased 10.3 percent compared to the same period before Covid in 2019, says KMD. Sales have increased by 44 percent compared to last year, when some stores were closed.

But the company has seen different sales patterns.

“Our suburban malls and our destination stores have been doing really, really well, but our CBD stores are still struggling just because of not seeing the same level of people in and around cities – whether it’s workers or… international tourists, CEO Michael Daly told analysts on a conference call Tuesday.

International tourists, including cruise ship passengers, have been key KMD customers and have yet to return, Daly said.

Kathmandu recorded its highest ever sales in the fourth quarter, with total sales up 6.8 per cent to NZ$381.6 million (pictured, member of the public after shopping at a store in Kathmandu)

KMD plans to close a handful of underperforming stores this financial year – perhaps three to five locations, mostly in CBDs, Mr Daly indicated.

But the company also plans to open another 20 to 40 Kathmandu stores in Australia.

KMD has stores across the globe, but the majority – 261 of its over 300 locations – are in Australia and New Zealand.

It has 30 owned and 16 licensed stores in North America and is working on a ‘soft launch’ with influential outdoor wholesale accounts to expand Kathmandu’s presence there.

KMD Brands plans to open another 20 to 40 Kathmandu stores in Australia (pictured, a store on Elizabeth Street, Melbourne)

“The US market is a very competitive market as we know,” Daly told analysts.

‘Frankly, it’s been the graveyard for many Australian and Kiwi brands looking to enter that market. So we are very careful.’

KMD declared a fully franked final dividend of NZ3c per share, the same as last year. Its total dividend for the year is 6c, up from 5c a year ago.

At 2.32pm AEST KMD shares were up 2.2 per cent at 91.5c.