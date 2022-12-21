Congress is expected to pass a bill aimed at making major changes to retirement accounts, including imposing automatic enrollments of up to 10 percent of pay.

The Retirement Security and Savings Act, the final draft of which was published Tuesday, will see the government deposit $1,000 annually to low-to-middle-income workers into their retirement accounts starting in 2027.

It also aims to raise the age of required withdrawals from 72 to 75, and allow employees to save up to $2,500 in rainy day bills, while doing away with many early withdrawal penalties due to emergencies.

The bill is expected to pass Congress in the coming days, with President Joe Biden poised to pass it as part of a larger year-end spending bill.

The proposed changes come as Fidelity Investments reported that average retirement savings are down 23 percent from a year ago as Republicans riot against Biden’s pressure to allow retirement accounts to invest in awake ESG -funds.

The Retirement Security and Savings Act aims to strengthen Americans’ access to 401(k) accounts as Fidelity Investments’ latest report found retirement funds down 23 percent

AUTOMATIC ENROLLMENT AND GOVERNMENT PAYMENTS

Written by U.S. Senators Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, and Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, the bipartisan bill aims to expand the number of Americans participating in retirement plans.

The bill calls for 401(k) and 403(b) retirement accounts to automatically enroll workers at between 3 percent and 10 percent of wages beginning in 2025, which lawmakers noted will also see more low-income workers have retirement savings, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It will also increase the savings rate on the accounts by 1 percentage point each year until it reaches 10 to 15 percent.

Older workers are also allowed to make “catch-up” contributions to their retirement accounts, with anyone over 50 allowed to deposit up to $7,500 a year.

By 2025, individuals between the ages of 60 and 63 will be able to deposit at least an additional $11,250 per year.

The bill also restructures tax credits available to low- and middle-income workers, allowing some people to earn $1,000 a year from their retirement accounts starting in 2027.

The change would see households earning $71,000 or less and contributing $2,000 to their retirement accounts receive a matching 50 percent government deposit.

The rule previously only applied to people with income taxes, meaning they owed money to the IRS.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (left) and Ben Cardin (right) drafted the bipartisan bill to increase the number of Americans receiving government matches in their savings accounts, and to mandate automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans

INCREASE THE AGE OF THE MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION REQUIRED

One of the bill’s biggest changes is that the age at which people are required to start withdrawing from their retirement account will increase.

In 2019, it was raised from 70 to 72. Under the proposed legislation, the age would be raised to 73 from next year and to 75 from 2033.

The change ultimately allows people to save longer, leaving funds untapped and wealth building.

A required retirement age has been established to ensure that individuals actively spend a portion of their retirement savings.

Ed Slott, a certified public accountant and IRA specialist, told the WSJ that those who wait until the last minute to finally start drawing their retirement accounts could face high tax bills because they tend to pay larger amounts in one times, which are subject to taxes.

Other pundits have criticized the age increase, saying it is a provision that benefits the wealthy and the financial services firms, who lobbied for the bill.

Brokers, financial assistants and insurers are poised to take advantage of the changes as they would make more money from fees from the higher earning retirement accounts.

The Americans Tax Fairness coalition, which called for changes to Social Security rather than retirement bills, claimed the bill would have the opposite effect that it intended.

“It will primarily subsidize the wealthy and exacerbate the racial wealth gap,” the group said in a statement.

The bill also raises the required retirement age from 72 to 75, allowing older workers to build more equity in their accounts before withdrawing money

STRENGTHENING RAINDAY FUNDS

The bill also aims to remove barriers that prevent employers from automatically enrolling their employees in emergency savings accounts within retirement plans.

The Retirement Security and Savings Act would allow employees to save $2,500 in Roth accounts for rainy days.

Should the employee find the need to tap the emergency account, the money would be distributed tax-free and the 10 percent penalty previously imposed for those under 59 and a half years old would be waived.

The bill will also allow for penalty-free admissions for people who are terminally ill, victims of domestic violence, as well as for the payment of long-term care insurance bills.

Those affected by federally announced disasters are also allowed to withdraw as much as $22,000 from their retirement accounts without penalties, and income tax on the deposit can be paid over three years.

The new provisions to strengthen and open up access to emergency accounts came in the wake of the spate of financial woes that hit the average American during the pandemic, exacerbated by rising inflation.