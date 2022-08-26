Maitland Ward bares it all: Boy Meets World star opens up in new memoir

‘Porn doesn’t have to ruin you. Porn can save you.’

That’s how Maitland Ward puts it as she bares it all in her upcoming memoir which tells how she went from starring in the Disney sitcom Boy Meets World to being one of the world’s most successful porn stars.

The actress reveals that she was turned off to Hollywood by producers on Boy Meets World who told her to ‘play dumb’ so she would be more ‘likable’.

Ward goes on to write that she finally felt ‘free’ while performing hardcore sex scenes, which now earn her six figures a month from an adoring fan base.

Throughout her memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, which is out on September 6, she tells of undergoing a ceremony to ‘unblock’ her vagina, screaming so loudly during her first X-rated movie that ‘security came to check on us,’ and calls out Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton for ‘leaking’ their own sex tapes and then crying ‘crocodile tears’ about them.

Former Boys Meets World actress Maitland Ward is opening up in her memoir Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, out on September 6

The actress reveals that she was turned off to Hollywood by producers on Boy Meets World who told her to ‘play dumb’ so she would be more ‘likable’

Ward writes that she finally felt ‘free’ while performing hardcore sex scenes, which earn her six figures a month from an adoring fan base

In the memoir, Ward writes that she has little time for celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, pointing out that everyone has to give consent and show their ID before making a porn film.

To do otherwise is a breach of federal law.

Ward writes: ‘While scandal and weeping regret create headlines, and also a way out for celebrities from owning the fact they f***ed for fame, these tears they cry are crocodile tears.’

Ward has become a spokeswoman for the industry and has told how she is now in control – unlike her time in Hollywood.

Ward was born Ashley Maitland Welkos, an only child who had a ‘sheltered’ upbringing in Long Beach, California, which is nicknamed ‘Iowa by the Sea’ because of its small town feeling.

Her grandmother was a strong early influence and told her that ‘sex was a trap by the devil’ and ‘all you’ll ever do is have babies.’

The statue of Jesus in her childhood home would haunt Ward for most of her life, the shame of thinking he was disapproving of her casting a shadow that would last well into adulthood.

Ward writes that she had her first orgasm at 14 when her boyfriend named Daniel read steamy letters in Penthouse magazine over the phone to her.

Losing her virginity at 16 was a disaster, she writes, recalling how she began to giggle during the experience with Daniel and then his brother burst into the room.

Meanwhile Ward began taking acting classes because, she writes, she was ‘never comfortable showing my emotions to anyone’ so doing it through a character was a ‘relief.’

Even then she knew ‘there was something I had to say to the world that wouldn’t be accepted by general society,’ Ward writes.

After a failed audition for the teen sitcom Saved by the Bell, she was cast in The Bold and the Beautiful, the second most popular soap in the country at the time after Baywatch.

Her role on the show as Jessica Forrester was her first taste of success and showed her the good and the bad sides of Hollywood.

But Ward found the plotlines hard to stomach given she was a minor at the time.

Ward tears into celebrities who have had ‘leaked’ sex tapes like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton because she claims they cried ‘crocodile tears’

That included one male co-star trying to rape her, which Ward was told would win her an Emmy and she should ‘be more excited about it’.

Off screen Ward was experimenting with her sexuality more and was starting to find what she calls her ‘inner porn star.’

She met a woman at a makeup store called Stella who ‘showed me the literal ins and outs of a dildo’ before introducing her to her boyfriend.

A nervous Ward came back to Stella’s place armed with six condoms and the friend gave Ward and her boyfriend commands while she watched.

On a trip to Paris, Ward met a model who had ‘primal’ sex with her, telling Ward: ‘You act like such a nice girl but I knew you were such a wh**e who would open up those legs.’

In her 20s, Ward got the part of Rachel on Boy Meets World after the show’s producer Michael Jacobs preferred her to Selma Blair, who also auditioned for the role.

But while Ward loved the fame and attention that came with the part, she bristled at how ‘everything to do with my storyline was kind of sexual and no one tried to hide it.’

Ward writes of a disturbing encounter with Fast and the Furious producer Rob Cohen who made her feel as though she had to make a ‘physical payment’ to get a role

All Rachel seemed to do was nag, tease or be a ‘complete ditz.’

Ward writes: ‘I never got past the feeling the writers were having fun at my expense and devaluing me – like I was a punchline to a joke I would never be privy to.’

One of the producers even told her to ‘play dumb more’ as she was ‘more likable that way.’

When the show finally got canceled, Ward went out and bought a Rabbit vibrator which she said ‘lit up my entire life.’

She went to a BDSM class and during a lecture about dominance and subservience Ward writes that ‘for the first time someone was talking of the merits of extremes and I was listening’

Ward met a man called Devon in the class and they ended up having intense sex, with Ward telling him: ‘I want to choke you’ – only to find he was not very well endowed.

Devon wanted sex to have an ‘extreme element’ and they would do it outdoors in the rain, bathroom stalls and department store dressing rooms for weeks.

One time Ward laid on the hood of Devon’s car in Laguna Beach in full view of the houses nearby.

Ward tried to land more acting roles but found herself typecast from Boy Meets World and told she was too old even though she was still in her 20s.

She writes of a disturbing encounter with Fast and the Furious producer Rob Cohen who was about to start filming Triple X with Vin Diesel.

Cohen called Ward ‘beautiful’ and said she was ‘going to do so much’ and they talked about working together on Triple X.

Ward started her career as a mainstream actress and is best known for playing Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World. She appeared on the show from 1998-2000

Ward’s Hollywood career had one last hurrah, the 2004 comedy crime movie White Chicks which brought her into contact with co-star Terry Crews. Ward says that in person Crews was ‘one of the nicest guys who ever lived’ but his views about women and porn appalled her

But Ward writes that as time went on, ‘I thought that the part was never going to happen unless I made physical payment to him.’

She writes: ‘It was like he kept throwing out the bait to see if I would bite, telling me how my character was going to jump off the screen and make me a star.

‘Something in the pit of my gut was warning me that I was playing with fire.’

Ward calls Cohen – who has been accused of sexual assault by Asia Argento and his daughter Valkyrie Weather – a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and the part went to somebody else.

Ward’s Hollywood career did have one last hurrah, the 2004 comedy crime movie White Chicks which brought her into contact with co-star Terry Crews.

Ward claims that Danny DeVito ‘ogled’ her behind while filming

Crews would later reveal he was addicted to porn and claimed that pornography ‘really messed up my life’.

Ward says that in person Crews was ‘one of the nicest guys who ever lived’ but his views about women and porn appalled her.

She writes: ‘He didn’t seem to view women in the adult industry as beings with lives and bodies who he had no business to control, but rather vehicles that served him when he was obsessively getting off.

‘They were vodka to an alcoholic, cigarettes to cancered lungs. They were objects to obsess over, and if you couldn’t control your obsession with them, they must be destroyed.’

Rather than protecting women, Crews wanted to protect their ‘virtue’ so she was not ‘ruined or soiled,’ Ward writes in a stinging passage.

Another high-profile man who didn’t impress Ward was Danny DeVito who ‘ogled’ her behind while filming a pilot for FOX.

She was starring with Eric Lively, Blake Lively’s brother, but their chemistry fell flat and he told producers that Ward was ‘not giving me a performance I can react to’.

Ward was replaced and told that she ‘didn’t elevate his performance.’

In the memoir Ward writes: ‘As if it was my job as an actress to prop him up.’

Ward appeared on a few more TV shows before Hollywood ‘closed the door’ on her – even her agent dropped her.

Soon after, she reconnected with Terry Baxter, who she had previously been involved with and their relationship became serious.

In 2006, they got married and he fully supported her as she explored her sexuality, telling him that she would be miserable if she didn’t.

At a party, they met a girl who was paying her way through dental hygiene college by lap dancing who invited them to a party.

The girl put a tequila shot on her chest and Ward licked off the salt, feeling the ‘swell of her breasts beneath my tongue.’

In the book Ward, 45, says porn ‘saved her’ and describes experimenting with her sexuality and finding what she calls her ‘inner porn star’

In 2006, Ward married Terry Baxter, who fully supported her as she explored her sexuality, telling him that she would be miserable if she didn’t

Ward writes that she had sex with a woman with Baxter’s approval. Asked by Baxter how she felt afterward, Ward said: ‘Free’

Ward writes that she ‘lost control’ as the crowd gathered round and watched them – she later had sex with the woman, with Baxter’s approval.

Asked by Baxter how she felt afterward, Ward said: ‘Free.’

Ward writes: ‘I thought about how many years I’d been hiding. Anything I enjoyed I had to be able to deny later.’

In Los Angeles, Ward visited a priestess to ‘free her yoni’, a spiritual procedure to ‘unblock’ her vagina.

It involved the priestess giving her an intense massage and yelling ‘release!’ after which Ward let out a deep groan.

Girl Meets World, a reboot of Boy Meets World, premiered in 2014 and sparked new interest in the original series but Ward resisted the idea of her character coming back as she felt it meant she would have to ‘behave’ offscreen.

Instead she fired her agent after he called her a ‘wh**e’ and began appearing at Comic Cons and dressing more sexily on the red carpet with outfits from Tom Mark, who told her that her breasts, were ‘made for the world to see.’

Frustrated that her increasingly risqué photos were being taken down from Twitter, Ward set up a Patreon account and within three days she had $40,000 come in from people who wanted the content.

She began to do Premium Snapchat videos, her first showing her walking down the hall in red stilettos then getting into a bath naked.

But the lighting was so bad that users complained they couldn’t see her private parts even though the film was ‘still hot’.

She ordered equipment the next day and writes that she ‘felt proud my p**** would always be seen in its best light.’

Ward has had her most success in porn, and has won awards for her X-rated films. Here she is seen at the XBIZ Awards

Ward won Best Supporting Actress and Best Three-Way Sex Scene at the AVN Awards – the Oscars of the adult film industry – for her role in Drive

By now Ward felt like a ‘changed person’ and was ready to start making her own porn films. A friend introduced her to Isiah Maxwell, a prominent male porn star, and Baxter helped film the movie.

Ward writes that she ‘screamed so loudly security came to check on us’ during one especially energetic scene.

During another shoot with a British porn star name Danny, Ward’s friend Sov asked her: ‘Are you ready to show the world you’re no longer a Disney princess?’

Afterwards when Baxter asked how Ward was feeling she replied: ‘Like myself. Finally.’

Her fans had ‘heart attacks’ and some Boy Meets World devotees told her she had ‘ruined my childhood’, Ward writes.

But that was nothing compared to her big professional porn debut with porn star Jason Luv.

When the film was put online the servers crashed from the traffic and Ward knew she was on the brink of becoming a star.

Ward’s book Rated X is out Tuesday, September 6

But then the pandemic hit, forcing her to switch to OnlyFans where she amassed a huge audience.

Describing one of her X-rated online sessions: ‘I can’t tell you what an odd yet exciting feeling it is to know that all [these] people [are] watching you. It’s intimacy like no other.’

As the pandemic began to come under control, Ward was asked to appear in a new arm of porn production house Vixen, called Deeper.

The idea was to do scripted films which resemble mainstream movies only with porn scenes in them – meaning Ward was the perfect person to do it.

Her role in Drive was playing a woman whose life unravels and she goes through an underworld of sex and gratification.

The movie’s release was picked up by the mainstream media and the headlines about a former Disney star doing porn meant her name got more searches that day than Bernie Sanders having a heart attack.

Ward won Best Supporting Actress and Best Three-Way Sex Scene at the AVN Awards – the Oscars of the adult film industry.