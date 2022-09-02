Maison Francis Kurkdjian new fragrance 724 is different to the famous Baccarat Rouge perfume: Mecca

The perfume house behind the world’s most complimented’ fragrance – Baccarat Rouge 540 – has launched a brand new ‘intoxicating’ perfume.

The French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, the founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, has created the unisex . launched 724 Eau de Parfuma ‘sensuous’ fragrance inspired by the ‘fizz, style and height of the cities’ such as New York.

Quite unlike the woody Baccarat Rouge, 724 – which costs $182 for 35ml, $298 for 70ml and $588 for 200ml – is a light floral and citrus scent with notes of bergamot, mandarin orange, jasmine and musk.

French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian (pictured), founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, has launched 724 Eau de Parfum

Inspired by clean, energizing freshness ‘as it comes from New York laundries at daybreak’, the fragrance is made with bergamot from Italy.

It aims to capture what all great bustling cities have in common – ‘vibrant energy that resonates in harmony as a pulsation of 724 beats per minute’ – hence the name.

Kurkdjian, 53, has traveled the world, for weeks or years at a time, hanging his hat in the four corners of the globe – from Paris and New York to Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles and Houston.

The fragrance is inspired by the ‘clean, energetic freshness’ as it comes from New York laundries at daybreak, formed from bergamot from Italy and the verticality of aldehydes with refined, slightly metallic, effervescent facets.

Tried and tested: what are people saying about the new 724 perfume? “It’s okay, nothing groundbreaking. A very clean, fresh laundry scent that seems to last a long time. I think New York is a strange city because this has been the inspiration. I was a little disappointed as there are so many wonderful scents in the MFK range, this one was just safe and nothing new’ ‘I really like this one! The more I wore it, the more I love this fragrance. My boyfriend and I wear it together and I definitely think this is definitely a unisex fragrance. To me it smells like clean, very luxuriously washed clothes. I just love to cuddle and smell it! I love fresh laundry scents, for me they are super sexy and real luxurious scents. If you don’t want to provoke everyone around you, create this fresh and vibrant look for yourself.’ ‘It’s boring. It seems Francis has run out of inspiration these days, as all new releases are spin-offs of fragrances he created before. Bring me a new Grand Soir, Baccarat, Oud or Oud Satin Mood instead! I only recommend this if you don’t have any of the other clean verses from his line.’ ‘I only smell the lily of the valley, it predominates. The smell is otherwise long lasting with lots of silage, but only if you like the perfume. For me – I couldn’t wash it off.’ “Love it, yes it’s fresh wax, yes he’s had others that are fresh, but this one lasts forever and the drying is beautiful clean musk.” ‘Received my bottle yesterday. Floral opening with citrus. Nice smell, I love it, leans a bit feminine but is unisex. After showering yesterday I still smelled it on my arm. The longevity seems good, I’m not sure how it projected, but it’s probably above average. Spring, summer for sure, could wear this into fall.’ Source: Fragrantica

‘724 is a soothing eau de parfum with a vibrant yet enveloping urban spirit. It gives a sense of comfort and protection, like that of cleanliness, that I long for when I wander through the city,” he said.

Earlier this year, Baccarat Rouge 540 was voted the most popular perfume of 2022 by thousands of women in the Australian Mecca Beauty Election.

The $376 (70ml) fragrance, with hints of jasmine, saffron and cedarwood, was created as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of French crystal house Baccarat and inspired by the signature ruby ​​red crystal used in their iconic chandeliers.

Created as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of French crystal house Baccarat, the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP is inspired by the signature ruby ​​red crystal used in their iconic chandelier

Can’t afford Baccarat Rouge? Ariana Grande’s $29.99 Cloud Might Be Right For You Aussie shoppers found that Ariana Grande’s $29.99 perfume smells almost identical to the designer fragrance. The only problem is that a 200ml bottle from the Mecca stores will set you back $744, which many say is not a reasonable price if you want to use it every day. As a result, many beauty enthusiasts have found that Ariana Grande’s Cloud fragrance is a nearly identical copy, selling for $29.99 (30ml) at Chemist Warehouse and $49 at Priceline. ‘Like an airy dream, Ariana Grande Cloud is a creamy, soft and luxurious perfume with a first-class scent. Fresh and uplifting bergamot orange, rich lavender and juicy pear provide a bright opening. Whipped crème de coconut, sweet praline and dark, mysterious vanilla create an unforgettable heart,” reads the perfume bottle. Ariana’s fragrance has the same staying power and similar ingredients as Baccarat Rouge 540, which is described as extremely “sexy but with the price tag of a mortgage payment.”

Described as ‘romantic feel’, the unisex fragrance opens with notes of jasmine and saffron, before softening to a more woody blend of amber accord and cedar.

The woody fragrance releases a ‘poetic alchemy’ that ‘caresses the skin like an amber floral whisper’ thanks to Hedione’s secret composition.

The aromatic compound was developed in the 1960s and when isolated, it evokes the floral and very fresh delicacy of jasmine, with a slightly lemony facet.

The designer fragrance was widely described as the “scent of 2021” after it launched on TikTok, so it’s not surprising that the romantic aroma has maintained its status into 2022.

These four fragrances also made the top eight in the Mecca Beauty Election 2022

Rihanna once complimented a journalist who wore Baccarat Rouge to a Savage X Fenty show that also confirmed his title as the world’s most ‘complimented perfume’

“I am absolutely obsessed with this perfume, every time I was in the store I sprayed it but never dared to buy it, but I would still smell it even after days passed, so I got one for myself for Christmas and so glad I did,” one client recently wrote.

“This is honestly one of the best scents I’ve tried for me. It lasts all day and even if I can’t smell it on myself anymore, others around me can and I always get compliments,” added another.

Mr. Kurkdjian is best known for creating the men’s fragrance Le Male for Jean Paul Gaultier in 1995, which has become one of the world’s best-selling perfumes.

Since then, he has created a further 40 fragrances for major companies around the world, including Elie Saab Le Parfum for Elie Saab; My Burberry for Burberry; L’ecstasy for Nina Ricci; and Narciso Rodriguez for her for Narciso Rodriguez, Green tea for Elizabeth Arden.

For his Maison, founded in 2009, Mr. Kurkdjian proposed a ‘scented wardrobe’ for 24 hours of ‘scented life’.