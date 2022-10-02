Maisie Williams dons leather jacket and knee-high boots at the Givenchy show during PFW

<!–

Maisie Williams put on an edgy show when she attended the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 25-year-old actress joined the cream of the crop at the event, her first public outing since discussing her “traumatic” relationship with her estranged father.

She paired a cropped leather jacket with a fur trim collar and a pair of studded knee-high boots.

Stylish: Maisie Williams, 25, put on an edgy display when she attended the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday

Maisie wore a raw fringed black mini dress under the jacket and adorned with a unique earring.

She rocked her cropped hair in an anthracite shade with bleached brows and a touch of black eyeliner to complete her look.

The outing is Maisie’s first since she burst into tears as she emotionally discussed her “traumatic” relationship with her father who “spent” her childhood.

Alternative: She rocked her cropped hair in an anthracite shade with bleached eyebrows and a touch of black eyeliner

Edgy: Maisie paired a cropped leather jacket with a fur trim collar, with a pair of studded knee-high boots

The Game Of Thrones star opened up about her upbringing before rising to fame as Arya Stark on the HBO series at age 12.

Growing up in Somerset with her mother Hilary and her three siblings – James, Beth and Ted, Maisie has first spoken about her relationship with her estranged father.

Talking about her childhood on A CEO’s Diary podcast, Maisie told host Stephen Bartlett that her mother “escaped” her father when she was four months old.

Hand in hand: Maisie was later joined by her boyfriend Reuben Selby

Couple: The actor also opted for an all-black ensemble with a leather bomber jacket

The actress spoke about the “traumatic” things she experienced in her youth, which caused her to cut off contact with her father at the age of eight.

Maisie said she went through a lot of “pain” and “anxiety” in her early childhood, but said she felt she was “indoctrinated” into a “child cult” because she didn’t realize the behavior she was being exposed to was “wrong” used to be ‘.

She burst into tears and said, “Well, I had a traumatic relationship with my father as a young child before the age of about eight. And I don’t want to get into it too much because it affects my siblings and my whole family.

Tearful: It comes as Maisie growing up in Somerset with her mother Hilary and her three siblings – James, Beth and Ted, first spoke about her relationship with her father

“But that really took up a big part of my childhood. Ever since I can remember, I have really struggled with sleeping.

“I think a lot of the traumatic things that happened, I didn’t realize they were wrong. But I knew I’d look at other kids and think, ‘Why don’t they seem to understand this pain, fear, or anxiety? Where does the joy come – when will it come for me?’

Maisie said in tears that she would feel an “impending doom” when she was a child and that she would feel that something bad was about to happen, but didn’t know how to feel happy.