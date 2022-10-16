Maisie Smith’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins experience solidified bond with boyfriend Max George

Former EastEnders star Maisie met Max when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

“It feels great to know that when someone loves you, they know everything about you – the good and the bad. That’s what love really is,’ she said

Former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up, 21, says singer Max, 34, supported her unconditionally along the way

Maisie Smith says her experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins brought her closer to boyfriend Max George, insisting that it forced him to embrace “everything about” her.

The former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up, 21, is one of the final contestants on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS, with Maisie claiming the show’s extreme nature left ‘no feelings’ inside her, while The Wanted singer Max unconditionally left her. supported the road.

Insisting that the couple is really in love, the ex EastEnders actress told The sun: ‘Now he really knows me, which is very nice. He knows me completely. There are no feelings that I have kept inside, which is a weight off my shoulders.

In love: Maisie Smith, 21, says her experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins brought her closer to boyfriend Max George, 34

Maisie says she opened up to Max, 34, about her difficulties filming the show and what she learned about herself in the process, insisting that she didn’t hold anything back.

The former soap star, who played the character Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders for 13 years before leaving last year, met Max when they both appeared on Strictly two years ago.

Open book: The former Strictly runner-up is one of the last contestants on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS, with Maisie claiming the extreme show left ‘no feelings’ inside her

And the star says the pair grew stronger as she made herself vulnerable and candid about her past insecurities.

Maisie explained that she lacked confidence and put too much pressure on herself. She said she used to “suffer in silence” because she didn’t want to be a “burden.”

The star said she told him she’d been going to the gym since she was 13 to help deal with her physical insecurities rather than to stay fit and healthy.

Performance artist: Maisie appeared with Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, admitting that public criticism had eroded her confidence during her time in the competition

She added that she struggled with public criticism during her appearance on Strictly in 2020, claiming that some viewers just didn’t like her, calling her “stubborn” and “overconfident,” causing her to lose confidence in herself.

However, Maisie said that Celebrity SAS, who saw her undergo a tear gas encounter and walk on a rope across a ravine, resurrected her, with Max falling in love with her abilities.

About the confidence boost that the military show gave her, Maisie previously told the Mirror: ‘It has changed my view of myself. It was honestly the best thing I’ve ever done.

“It took that demon off my shoulder. I went in there with everything I had and came out feeling like I could literally conquer the world.”

She added of her 5ft height: ‘I’m underestimated because I’m young and small… It felt powerful to prove [people] wrong.’

It comes after Max said Maisie was “already” the winner of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The pop star took to social media to show his support when she made her debut on Channel 4’s survival show earlier this month.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “You’re already my winner,” in the promotional photo of the actress determined to hit the military endurance show hosted by Rudy Reyes.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday.