Maisie Smith Tries To Do The Splits After ‘Secret Romance’ With The Wanted’s Max George

Maisie Smith showed her impressive agility on Thursday when she tried to do the splits aboard a boat while on vacation.

The former EastEnders star, 21, who is reportedly in a relationship with Max George, 33, was said to have left for Crete earlier this week with the lead singer of The Wanted.

On her Instagram account, the soap star in a one-stripe swimsuit wowed as she attempted the difficult maneuver while putting on a highly animated display.

The actress piled her auburn locks into a messy bun, while choosing to go makeup-free for the photo, letting her naturally beautiful features do the work.

She captioned the Story: “Candid,” followed by a smiling face with an emoji of hearts.

While there was no trace of Max on Maisie’s account, the pair were reportedly spotted on a recent flight, according to a new report.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the couple can be seen sitting side by side and looking cozy on a romantic trip to Crete, while vacationers see the pair ‘kissing’ in flight.

The new romance comes just days after it was revealed Max had split up with his on/off girlfriend Stacey Giggs, 43, who was previously married to warring footballer Ryan Giggs.

A source told the publication: ‘They were all over each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected during the Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

In June, the pair appeared together on Loose Women, where Max praised Maisie’s dancing skills.

Another source said the new romance will be a ‘bitter pill’ for his ex Stacey, as the Strictly curse has hit her.

They added that Max and Maisie have told friends “it’s love” and that they started dating in June, after he and Stacey broke up.

Mailonline has reached out to representatives for Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.

Max and Stacey’s breakup comes just months after the couple rekindled their romance earlier this year, following a breakup in March.

The Wanted singer was with Stacey for four years before splitting up in March, even taking on the role of stepfather to her two children.

But according to The sunthe couple realized that there is no intention between them.

A source told the publication: “Max and Stacey are no longer together, they had a great relationship, but as time went on they realized it wouldn’t be.”

They added that the former WAG was a good support system for the singer when his bandmate Tom Parker died earlier this year after a brain cancer battle.

“Stacey was a rock to Max when Tom died and she supported him through everything,” the source continued.

They added: “They are both very mature about it and it was so amicable that there could be a split. Max and Stacey only wish each other the best in the future.’

Max is believed to have unfollowed Stacey on Instagram following their reported split.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Max and Stacey for comment.

Stacey and Max first got together in 2018, with Max previously calling Stacey ‘the one’, having met at V festival in 2011.

The Wanted singer was in a relationship with actress Michelle Keegan at the time, while Stacey was still married to Manchester United player Ryan.

But when he embarked on The Strictly Come Dancing Tour with dance partner Katya Jones, they broke up and reportedly went through a “rough patch.”

A source said at the time The sun: “Max and Stacey had a really hard time and in the heat of the battle they just gave up.”

The source continued: ‘But now that things have calmed down, they both felt like they wanted to patch things up. They’re back together and working on their problems.’