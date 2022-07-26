Maisie Smith touches down in Portugal for holiday with Strictly pals

Maisie Smith looked as radiant as ever when she landed on Tuesday for a holiday in the Algarve in Portugal.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, was joined by some of her behind-the-scenes friends from her time on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The TV star put on a leggy show during the outing as she donned dark gray athletic shorts teamed with a khaki crop top.

Maisie showed off her sun-kissed tan and added to her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and matching socks.

The soap star went makeup-free during the outing and wore sunglasses as she left the airport.

Walking alongside a Strictly Makeup Artist and a crew member, Maisie styled her flame-haired locks in an updo for the day.

The 35-date Strictly tour, which follows the now-completed Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, will also see Max George take the stage alongside his former co-stars.

Strictly 2021 semifinalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson also appears on the show, which kicked off on June 22 at Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall.

Professional dancers Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu dance with the celebrities on the tour.

Gorka Marquez, 31, was due to appear but had to be replaced by Cameron Lombard at the last minute.

Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing sees the celebrities and professional dancers provide a unique insight into the hit BBC show through stunning choreographies and fascinating stories.

Success: Maisie reached the final of Strictly when she competed in the 2020 series

The audience learns how long it takes to create the routines, from day one of learning the choreography to performing the TV show, and what it feels like to be in the dance.

It comes after Strictly’s professional lineup for 2022 was announced in March ahead of this year’s series.

Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and the latest winner of the series, Giovanni Pernice, are the dancing stars returning to the popular ballroom show for a new spin on the dance floor, as the account was revealed during Thursday’s BBC Morning Live.

Following the departures of two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec – who both recently revealed they were quitting the program – Strictly bosses have not yet added any new professionals to this year’s lineup, but are teasing that new players may still be announced. .

Other returning pros include Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Neil, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Gorka Marquez.

The complete line-up concludes with Luba, Giovanni Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy.

Sarah James, executive producer, said we couldn’t be more proud of the strictly professional dancers and we are so pleased to have so many returning for 2022.

The dance show, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, can also see a full audience watching the celebs perform for the first time since Covid.