Maisie Smith sizzles in a skimpy brown bikini in a racy throwback clip from her Greek getaway

They have enjoyed the early days of their love through a slew of romantic getaways.

And Maisie Smith was clearly lamenting the end of her romantic vacation with her beau Max George when she took to Instagram to share a racy bikini-clad throwback clip on Sunday.

The former EastEnders star, 21, hisses in a bold brown two-piece in a fun clip from her holiday after returning to London from her getaway to Greece.

Maisie captioned the video: ‘I miss my holibops’ as she posed in a skimpy brown bikini for her fans.

She paraded her impressive figure in the video after wowing fans on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

The outfit left little to the imagination and showed off her dedicated gym routine as she moved.

It was rumored that Maisie was on vacation with her new pop star Beau Max, 33.

They were spotted on the PDA earlier this week while shopping for home supplies.

It comes after Max has reportedly confirmed that he has moved in with his girlfriend while addressing their romance during a tattoo session at INK’D in Fulham, London.

News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-star romance only broke earlier this month, just days after it was revealed Max had split from ex Stacey Giggs, 43.

According to The sun Max admitted to his tattoo artist that he didn’t tell Maisie what specific tattoo he was going to get, but didn’t seem concerned about the huge lion and heart design because his girlfriend “loves tattoos.”

He explained: ‘She’ll just have to wait and see. I showed a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I already have a few so it should be a nice surprise.

“I’ve wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which corresponds to the first tattoo I ever got.

“A guy showed me a design that I loved about ten years ago and I just came to London to spend some time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, a new tat, new me, innit ? I’ve done my nails.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed earlier this month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

A source told The Sun at the time that “they were sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected during the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.