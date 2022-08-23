Maisie Smith showcases her figure as she lathers herself with sunscreen in a fun TikTok video

She recently enjoyed a sun-filled outing with reportedly beau Max George.

And Maisie Smith showed off her incredible figure on Friday when she donned a tiny metal bikini for a hysterical TikTok video.

The EastEnders actress, 21, looked stunning as she put on sunscreen, despite complaining that she had ‘never’ had a tan.

In the clip, the stunner wore the skimpy swimsuit with a triangle top and barely a drawstring.

Maisie scraped her locks back into a bun and wore sunglasses on her head.

The actress also wore a pair of flip flops and grabbed a bottle of suntan lotion before spraying it on herself.

Maisie then comically rubbed the oil as she lifted both legs in turn, making sure not to miss a single spot.

She captioned the clip, “Do you really spend your vacation sunbathing, even if you’ve never tanned in your life?”

Maisie seemed to agree with the statement and glanced at the camera as Abba’s 1975 hit I Do I Do I Do played.

It comes after MailOnline reported that Maisie and Max, 33, enjoyed a cozy stay in a £500 a night private suite in Mallorca during their summer getaway across Europe.

The couple enjoyed a break in a chic sea-view room at the Aubamar Suits and Spa, complete with a private lounge and private Jacuzzi.

Meanwhile, Max’ ex Stacey Giggs is reportedly furious that the couple are dating just days after breaking up from The Wanted singer, claiming he cheated on her.

In addition to a minibar, rain shower and wake-up service, the suite also has a separate lounge, soundproof windows and an extensive menu of pillows.

In addition to a private balcony, the apartment had side sea views and private sunbeds, as well as its own hot tub and jacuzzi. Prices for the room start at £500 per night.

Maisie and Max have had a trio of secret holidays across Europe this summer, including a trip to Portugal with friends, followed by romantic breaks in Mallorca and Crete.

The couple were recently seen kissing on their flight to Crete. In photos obtained by The Sun, the couple sat side by side and looked cozy during the romantic trip.

A source told the publication: ‘They were all over each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected during the Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

However, the couple’s outing seemed to infuriate Max’ ex Stacey Giggs, who made a savage dig at the singer on social media.

Former WAG, Stacey is reportedly furious that Max, 33, and his Strictly co-star are now dating in public just days after they split.

Amid the drama, Stacey posted some snaps from her Algarve vacation with her and Ryan’s two children Zachary, 19, and Liberty, 15.

She looked gorgeous in the photos, captioned, “Beach bar for dinner,” and another leggy wink at her kids, captioned, “These two.”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley said the WAG looked like a 21-year-old, which is Maisie’s age, commenting, she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck? [laughing emoji].’

Speaking to one of her friends, Stacey shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by the singer of The Wanted.

The sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he’s now “obsessed with fame.”

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.