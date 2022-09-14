Maisie Smith recycles her beloved Flower Power crop top during Strictly Ballroom rehearsals

<!–

She has documented her romance with singer Max George.

But Maisie Smith showed off her toned abs in a cropped slogan top and tight leggings as she took a lunch break during rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom on Wednesday.

The EastEnders star, 21, recycled the same Flower Power top she’d worn in a recent post on her Instagram Stories when she grabbed a green juice before returning to the theatre.

Sensational: Maisie Smith recycled her beloved Flower Power crop top and slipped into tight leggings as she had lunch during rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom on Wednesday

Maisie flashed a hint of her toned abs in her cropped brown top adorned with the Flower Power slogan.

The Strictly Come Dancing star paired the top with pink leggings and white trainers as she walked back to the theater after packing lunch for herself.

This isn’t the first time Maisie has shown off her crop top, as she previously took to Instagram Stories to share a sultry photo while wearing it.

Casual: The EastEnders star recycled the same Flower Power top she’d worn in a recent Instagram post when she grabbed a green juice before returning to the theater

One of her favorites! This isn’t Maisie’s first time showing off her purple crop top, as she previously shared a sultry photo wearing it on Instagram Stories

Confident: Maisie flashed a hint of her toned abs in her cropped brown top adorned with the Flower Power slogan

In a fun twist, she paired the top with a little denim mini skirt and fur-lined boots.

Alongside Maisie for her rehearsals was her Strictly Ballroom co-star Kevin Clifton, who recently shared the exciting news that his girlfriend Stacey Dooley is expecting their first child.

The couple will appear on Strictly Ballroom’s major UK tour, which kicks off on September 26 at The King’s Theater in Portsmouth.

In stock: The Strictly Come Dancing star paired the top with pink leggings and white sneakers as she walked back to the theater after packing lunch for herself

Cheers: Maisie was seen chatting with several of her co-stars onstage as she headed back to the theater to continue rehearsals

Revealing: The star’s tight leggings showed off her peachy bum as she continued to practice for her new UK tour

It comes after Maisie shared a slew of gushing birthday tributes to her boyfriend Max, after the couple’s romance was revealed last month.

The actress shared a trio of fun photos with her new boyfriend from their recent summer getaway as they enjoyed a boat ride.

The photos showed Maisie giggling with Max as they shared a kiss, before lovingly hugging him during the boat ride.

Beaming: The former Strictly Come Dancing star was in good spirits ahead of the UK tour kick-start on September 26

Her message was captioned, “Another while it’s your birthday @maxgeorge.”

The boy band star is believed to have grown close to the actress during their performance on Strictly in 2021 and the pair have reportedly gotten together.

They went Instagram official last week when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio.

Max gushed, ‘You’re already my winner’ when she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Casual: Joining Maisie at her rehearsals was her Strictly Ballroom co-star Kevin Clifton, who has long shared his desire to appear in a major stage version of the 90s film

Appearance: His outing comes after girlfriend Stacey Dooley revealed she was expecting their first child

Leaving: Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was also seen leaving his rehearsal session at the theater

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed last month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete – and it’s already believed they’ve moved in together.

A source told The Sun at the time: “They were all sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-standing romance with Stacey Giggs.