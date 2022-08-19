Maisie Smith opts for comfort in oversized T-shirt as she arrives for Strictly Ballroom rehearsals

Maisie Smith opted for comfort when she stepped into rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom The Musical on Friday.

The EastEnders star, 21, cut a casual figure in an oversized graphic tee and black leggings.

The quiet getaway comes after she returned from a sun-filled holiday in Greece with Max George.

Maisie gave an 80s-inspired look when she teamed her relaxed ensemble with a pair of white socks and trainers.

She also carried her essentials in a black and yellow The North Face duffel bag.

She wore small gold earrings and slid her locks back into a low ponytail.

Earlier this week, Max and Maisie were seen kissing on a flight to Crete. In photos obtained by The Sun, you can see the couple sitting side by side and looking cozy during the romantic journey.

A source told the publication: ‘They were all over each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected during the Strictly live tour, after appearing together on the show in 2020.

However, the couple’s outing seemed to infuriate Max’ ex Stacey Giggs, who made a savage dig at the singer on social media.

Former WAG, Stacey is reportedly furious that Max, 33, and his Strictly co-star are now dating in public just days after they split.

Amid the drama, Stacey posted some snaps from her Algarve vacation with her and Ryan’s two children Zachary, 19, and Liberty, 15.

She looked gorgeous in the photos, captioned, “Beach bar for dinner,” and another leggy wink at her kids, captioned, “These two.”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, said the WAG looked like a 21-year-old, which is Maisie’s age, commenting she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck? ? [laughing emoji].’

Speaking to one of her friends, Stacey shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by the singer of The Wanted.

The Sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he is now “obsessed with fame.”

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.

After a few days apart, the couple reconciled before Stacey reportedly dumped Max on July 25 after the Maisie rumors refused to subside.

Despite the split, Max and Stacey continued to spend time together, with the former boy bander a regular at Stacey’s house while continuing to deny that he cheated on her with Maisie.

On July 28, Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone conversations that he was in Spain.

At the time, MailOnline has representatives from Stacey, Max and Maisie for comment.