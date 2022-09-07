Maisie Smith kisses her boyfriend Max George in ANOTHER gushing 34th birthday tribute

She had previously celebrated his birthday with a passionate kiss.

And Maisie Smith has taken to her Instagram stories to share another gushing tribute to her boyfriend Max George, along with throwback snaps from their romantic getaway.

The former EastEnders star, 21, shared a trio of cozy images with The Wanted star from their recent summer outing as they enjoyed a boat trip.

‘Another!’ Maisie Smith has taken to Instagram Stories to share another gushing birthday tribute to her boyfriend Max George, along with throwback snaps from their romantic getaway

The photos showed Maisie giggling with Max as they shared a kiss, before lovingly hugging him during the boat ride.

Her message was captioned, “Another while it’s your birthday @maxgeorge.”

It comes just hours after Maisie shared a romantic birthday post on Tuesday dedicated to her boyfriend Max.

Insta official: It comes after the actress shared a beloved post on Tuesday dedicated to her beauty to celebrate his birthday

The selfie showed the couple embracing at a poolside restaurant during one of their recent romantic vacations together.

Max reposted the photo and added the sweet caption, “Thanks, pretty girl.”

The Wanted singer is believed to have grown close to the actress during their 2021 performance on Strictly and the couple have reportedly moved in together.

They went Instagram official on Sunday when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, her beauty gushed “You’re already my winner” as she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Lovebirds: The Wanted singer is believed to have grown close to the actress during their appearance on Strictly and the pair have reportedly gotten together (pictured in August)

Sweet: Happy Birthday Max reposted Maisie’s kiss snap and added the sweet caption: ‘Thank you pretty girl’

On his Instagram Stories, the singer shared a promotional shot of Maisie from the new show as he proudly wrote “You’re already my winner” followed by a red love heart.

Maisie then shares the sweet post herself, adding an emoji of two hands making a heart.

It comes after Max reportedly confirmed he’s moved in with the actress, addressing their romance at a tattoo session at INK’D in Fulham, London.

New detail: They became Instagram official on Sunday when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio

Cute: Max gushed, ‘You’re already my winner’ when she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (left) while Maisie later shared the same message with an additional emoji (right)

News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-star romance only broke earlier this month, just days after it was revealed Max had split from ex Stacey Giggs, 43.

According to The sun Max admitted to his tattoo artist that he didn’t tell Maisie what specific tattoo he was going to get, but didn’t seem concerned about the huge lion and heart design because his girlfriend “loves tattoos.”

He explained: ‘She’ll just have to wait and see. I showed a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I already have a few so it should be a nice surprise.

“I’ve wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which corresponds to the first tattoo I ever got.

“A guy showed me a design that I loved about ten years ago and I just came to London to spend some time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, a new tat, new me, innit ? I’ve done my nails.’

MailOnline reached out to representatives of Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.

Boogie: The pair reportedly first grew close during the Strictly tour (pictured dancing together in Birmingham)

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed earlier this month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

A source told The Sun at the time that “they were sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-standing romance with Stacey Giggs.