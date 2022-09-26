Maisie Smith is told she is ‘f****** terrible’ by SAS instruction

Maisie Smith was told she’s “f****** terrible” after failing to take a backward dive into the ocean on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win on Sunday.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, came away from the risky fall with ‘two black eyes’ and had to have doctors check to see if she had broken her eye sockets.

The star admitted she came off the show as “a completely different person.”

‘I literally got black eyes’: Maisie Smith was told she’s ‘f****** terrible’ for failing to back dive into the ocean on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win on Sunday

She said The sun: ‘I literally got black eyes from where I fell on my face in the water. The whole show I had two black eyes.

“Literally when I came off the show my thighs were still dark purple for two weeks, they were still dark purple just from falling from a height into the water.

“I hit it so hard that the doctor had to check that I hadn’t broken my eye sockets. I was absolutely battered, but luckily nothing was broken. I was fine.’

‘I was absolutely battered’: The former EastEnders actress, 21, came away from the risky fall with ‘two black eyes’ and had to have doctors check if she had broken her eye sockets

Unbelievable: Maisie stood on the edge of the platform with her arms crossed over her body as she was called out by the instructors

Known for its boundary-pushing stunts, the series has seen Maisie jump out of a helicopter giving her urgent medical attention.

Maisie recently revealed that she has not ruled out a return to the hit BBC soap EastEnders in the role of her former character Tiffany Butcher.

The actress, who played her part from 2008 and left the show last year, said she would be “definitely” coming back.

‘I hit so hard that the doctor had to check that I hadn’t broken my eye sockets’: The star admitted she came off the show as ‘a completely different person’

She revealed that she thinks no one ‘never really leaves’ the BBC One show and that everyone ‘always has a place’, even if they’ve left.

Maisie told Inside Soap Magazine, “The moment I left, they said to me, ‘We’re so excited to see what you’re going to do, but you’re always welcome to come back and reunite the family’ — and I said, “Absolutely!”

“I said, if they ever need me, call me. I have so much family there with cast and crew, I don’t think anyone will ever leave.

‘I said if they ever need me, call me’: Maisie recently revealed that she hasn’t ruled out a return to the hit BBC soap EastEnders in the role of her former character Tiffany Butcher.

‘You always have a place there’: The Strictly star revealed she thinks no one ‘ever leaves’ the BBC One show and that everyone ‘always has a place’, even if they’ve left

“That’s the great thing about EastEnders. You always have a place there.’

The beauty is reportedly planning to enter the music industry with the help of her boyfriend Max George.

The former Strictly star is said to hope her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will be a springboard to launch her music career.

Plans: The beauty is reportedly planning to enter the music industry with the help of her boyfriend Max George

She is reportedly seeking help from her boyfriend, Max, 34, who has connections in the music industry after becoming famous as part of The Wanted.

A source told The Sun: “She has made it no secret from Max that she wants to try her hand in music and Max has been very encouraging.

“He’s had a lot of success with The Wanted over the years, so he has plenty of contacts to help Maisie reach her goal.”

Maisie has tried her hand at music before, having released an EP called Where My Heart Is in 2017, but the song failed to chart.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Maisie and Max for comment.