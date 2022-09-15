Maisie Smith goes makeup free as she picks up her lunch during Strictly Ballroom reheardals

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is preparing for Strictly Ballroom’s UK tour.

And Maisie Smith donned another cozy ensemble when she picked up her lunch on Thursday during another rehearsal day in London.

The EastEnders star, 21, donned a cozy black top and gray hoodie when she arrived to practice the performance with pro Kevin Clifton.

Quiet: Maisie Smith, 21, donned another cozy ensemble when she picked up her lunch on Thursday during another rehearsal day in London.

Maisie cut a casual figure in an oversized black shirt and matching leggings as she headed back to the theater with a green smoothie in hand.

The Strictly Come Dancing star opted for a cozy gray hoodie as she took her bag of purchases to her practice session.

At rehearsals, Maisie was joined by her co-star Kevin, who was seen chatting with a cast member as they prepared to resume practice.

Casual: The EastEnders star went makeup-free as she donned a cozy black knit top and gray hoodie when she arrived to practice the performance with pro Kevin Clifton

Calm: Maisie cut a casual figure in an oversized black shirt and matching leggings as she headed back to the theater with a green smoothie in hand

Simple: The Strictly Come Dancing star opted for a cozy gray hoodie as she brought her bag of purchases to her rehearsal session

Maisie and Kevin are about to appear on Strictly Ballroom’s big UK tour, which kicks off on September 26 at The King’s Theater in Portsmouth.

For the past few days, Maisie took to Instagram to share a slew of beloved snaps with her boyfriend Max George.

On Thursday, the former soap star shared a much-loved selfie with The Wanted singer as she posed in the camera screen of a supermarket self-checkout.

Flawless: Maisie barely wore an ounce of makeup when she went to the theater to resume training for the musical

Simple: Maisie is rehearsing for the Strictly UK tour, which kicks off in Portsmouth later this month

Smitten: For the past few days, Maisie took to Instagram to share a slew of beloved snaps with her boyfriend Max George

Here he is! Also seen on the way to rehearsals was Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton

It comes just days after Maisie shared another steamy photo of the couple on her Instagram grid.

Maisie showed off her tight midriff in a short black Nike top and training bottoms as she closed her lips.

The actress was seen holding her phone in front of her face for the snap, while The Wanted singer, 33, leaned around her for a kiss.

Calm: The dancer cut a relaxed figure as he set out for lunch with an opponent

Exciting: It comes after Kevin and girlfriend Stacey Dooley announced they are expecting their first child

Jovial: Kevin was happy when he headed out for lunch with a male co-star

Good mood: he was seen laughing with a fellow artist in the musical

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed last month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete – and it’s already believed they’ve moved in together.

A source told The Sun at the time: “They were all sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-standing romance with Stacey Giggs.