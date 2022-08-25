Maisie Smith flaunts her washboard abs in a bandeau top – as lookalike mum models on This Morning 

She’s been training hard lately during rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom.

And Maisie Smith looked sensational on Wednesday as she showed off her washboard abs in a bandeau top and petite shorts in a “sweaty” gym selfie shared on Instagram.

It was a busy day for the Smith family as Maisie’s mother Julia also showed her stuff as a model on This Morning.

Maisie, 21, looked fit and healthy in her snap, showing off her toned midriff and legs as she posed for some weights.

The former EastEnders star showed plenty of flesh in the skimpy strapless top and thigh-skimming shorts, which she teamed with white socks and trainers.

Meanwhile, her mother Julia took a break from her management duties as she walked the runway on This Morning showing off the latest fashions.

The blonde beauty wore a black and white striped sweater, black jeans and heels as she strolled in front of hosts Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford.

It comes after Maisie’s boyfriend Max George, 33, reportedly confirmed he’s moved in with her, addressing their romance at a tattoo session at INK’D in London’s Fulham.

News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-star romance only broke earlier this month, just days after it was revealed Max had split from ex Stacey Giggs, 43.

According to The sun Max admitted to his tattoo artist that he didn’t tell Maisie what specific tattoo he was going to get, but didn’t seem concerned about the huge lion and heart design because his girlfriend “loves tattoos.”

He explained: ‘She’ll just have to wait and see. I showed a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I already have a few so it should be a nice surprise.

“I’ve wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which corresponds to the first tattoo I ever got.

“A guy showed me a design that I loved about ten years ago and I just came to London to spend some time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, a new tat, new me, innit ? I’ve done my nails.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed earlier this month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

A source told The Sun at the time that “they were sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

However, the couple’s outing seemed to infuriate Max’ ex Stacey Giggs, who made a savage dig at the singer on social media.

Former WAG, Stacey is reportedly furious that Max and his Strictly co-star are now dating in public just days after they split.

The Wanted singer was with Stacey for four years and even took on the role of stepfather to her two children.

Amid the drama, Stacey posted some snaps from her Algarve vacation with her and Ryan’s two children Zachary, 19, and Liberty, 15.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, said the WAG looked like a 21-year-old which is Maisie’s age, in a comment she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck? ? [laughing emoji].’

Speaking to one of her friends, Stacey shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by the singer of The Wanted.

The Sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’