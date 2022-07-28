Maisie Smith flashes her underboob in a green halterneck bikini as she soaks up the sun in Portugal

She just landed in Portugal with her Strictly tour friends.

And Maisie Smith flashed her underbust in a green halterneck bikini as she continued to bask in the Algarve sun on Thursday.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, looked sensational in the deep two-piece as she took to her Instagram story to share her look.

Maisie pulled her crimson hair back into an updo with bangs framing the face and opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup.

She wore a pair of gold earrings and added an array of beads and silver chain bracelets.

The actress was joined by some of her behind-the-scenes friends from her time on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The 35-date Strictly tour, which follows the now-completed Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, will also see Max George take the stage alongside his former co-stars.

Strictly 2021 semifinalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson also appears on the show, which kicked off on June 22 at Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall.

Professional dancers Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu dance with the celebrities on the tour.

Gorka Marquez, 31, was due to appear but had to be replaced by Cameron Lombard at the last minute.

Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing sees the celebrities and professional dancers provide a unique insight into the hit BBC show through stunning choreographies and fascinating stories.

The audience learns how long it takes to create the routines, from day one of learning the choreography to performing the TV show, and what it feels like to be in the dance.