Maisie Smith credits Celebrity SAS with helping her conquer her years of self-doubt

She has spent her life on screen, making her EastEnders debut at the age of seven.

But Maisie Smith has revealed that she has only recently gained confidence in her career and her abilities, thanks to her latest TV show Celebrity SAS.

The actress has put up with a series of tough challenges on the Channel 4 show, but has admitted the experience has changed her mindset.

“Growing up in the spotlight puts a certain amount of pressure on you,” Maisie . said the mirror. “In everything I do, I’m very self-conscious in many ways, I think.

“Even for work, for acting, singing and dancing, I’ve always wondered if I have it in me. I think it’s a bit of an imposter syndrome.’

After getting the call for Celebrity SAS, the actress confessed that she felt the familiar feelings of doubt creep in. “When I do a show like this, that was my first thought, am I good enough? Can I do this?” she explained.

However, weeks of shouting from former special forces soldiers and the immense physical and mental challenges caused an internal shift.

“It has changed my view of myself. It was honestly the best thing I’ve ever done. It took that demon off my shoulder. I went in there with everything I had and I came out feeling like I could literally conquer the world,” Maisie gushed.

On Sunday’s episode of Celebrity SAS, the actress shared her motivation for signing up for the grueling challenge, explaining in detail her speech difficulties, “I’ve had trouble speaking.

“I haven’t had a stutter, but I could just go blank, and no words came out and I think the more that happened, the more people would just talk about me,” she said.

Maisie went on to say how it affected her, admitting that she felt “useless and meaningless” every time she tried to talk.

She added: ‘I found it quite difficult, and I just hated the person I was for a long time

“The reason I worked so hard and pushed myself was because the one thing I can’t control is the thing I’m most afraid of.

“And being afraid to talk… it’s terrible. I would like to overcome these fears. I want to be the strong person I try to be.”

Next up for Maisie is a starring role in a re-image of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom in a nationwide tour opposite her Strictly boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

Elsewhere, things seem to be going well in her personal life, too, with Maisie currently doting on fellow Strictly alumni Max George.

The beauty has littered her social media with beloved snaps with the hunk, showing their relationship shortly after his split from ex Stacey Giggs.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Channel 4, Sundays at 9pm.