Maisie Smith and new beau Max George go Instagram official with sweet posts

Max George and Maisie Smith made their budding romance official on Instagram on Sunday.

The Wanted singer, 33, is believed to have grown close to the actress, 21, during their appearance on Strictly in 2021 and the pair have reportedly gotten together.

While Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio, her beauty beamed “You’re already my winner” when she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Lovebirds: Max George and Maisie Smith made their budding romance on Instagram official on Sunday (pictured together earlier this month)

On his Instagram Stories, the singer shared a promotional shot of Maisie from the new show as he proudly wrote “You’re already my winner” followed by a red love heart.

Maisie then shares the sweet post herself, adding an emoji of two hands making a heart.

It comes after Max reportedly confirmed he’s moved in with the actress, addressing their romance at a tattoo session at INK’D in Fulham, London.

Sweet: Maisie has added her beau’s name to her Instagram bio

Cute: Max gushed, ‘You’re already my winner’ when she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (left) while Maisie later shared the same message with an additional emoji (right)

News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-star romance only broke earlier this month, just days after it was revealed Max had split from ex Stacey Giggs, 43.

According to The sun Max admitted to his tattoo artist that he didn’t tell Maisie what specific tattoo he was going to get, but didn’t seem concerned about the huge lion and heart design because his girlfriend “loves tattoos.”

He explained: ‘She’ll just have to wait and see. I showed a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I already have a few so it should be a nice surprise.

Boogie: The pair reportedly first grew close during the Strictly tour (pictured dancing together in Birmingham)

“I’ve wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which corresponds to the first tattoo I ever got.

“A guy showed me a design that I loved about ten years ago and I just came to London to spend some time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, a new tat, new me, innit ? I’ve done my nails.’

MailOnline reached out to representatives of Max George and Maisie Smith for comment.

shaken up! It comes after Max reportedly confirmed he’s moved in with his girlfriend while addressing their romance at a tattoo session (pictured on Loose Women in June)

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed earlier this month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

A source told The Sun at the time that “they were sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-standing romance with Stacey Giggs.

Surprise: Max revealed he didn’t tell Maisie what tattoo he was getting, but didn’t seem concerned about the huge lion and heart design because his girlfriend “loves tattoos”

The grueling Channel 4 show returns to TV screens on Sunday for series four with the biggest lineup featuring 14 famous names put to the test in the heat of the Jordanian desert.

The series will also be the longest to date with seven 60-minute episodes.

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians undergoing military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

Maisie will be joined on the show by co-stars including Ferne McCann, Jennifer Ellison, Pete Wicks and Amber Gill.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, September 4 at 9pm.