Maisie Smith and Max George pack on the PDA as they head to a cosy dinner

Max George supported his girlfriend Maisie Smith on Monday and treated her to a romantic dinner after her last performance at Strictly Ballroom.

The Wanted singer, 34, couldn’t keep his hands off Maisie, 21, as they walked to a restaurant after her show at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre.

The pair adapted their relaxed style in baggy sweats while holding hands.

Maisie stayed comfortable in an Arizona-print sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, while still wearing her glamorous make-up on stage from the theatrical show – a re-image of Baz Luhrmann’s hit film.

Max, meanwhile, paired a loose gray sweater with black pants and a baseball cap while helping Maisie with her bags.

The couple in love stopped to share kisses and hugs during their nighttime stroll through the city center.

While she’s currently starring in Strictly Ballroom’s nationwide tour opposite her Strictly boyfriend Kevin Clifton, Maisie has big career plans with Max, according to new reports.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is said to hope her appearance in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will be a springboard to launch her music career.

She is reportedly seeking help from her friend who has connections in the music industry after she rose to fame as part of The Wanted.

A source recently told The sun: ‘She made no secret of the fact that she wanted to try her hand in music from Max and Max was very encouraging.

“He’s had a lot of success with The Wanted over the years, so he has plenty of contacts to help Maisie reach her goal.”

Maisie has tried her hand at music before, having released an EP called Where My Heart Is in 2017, but the song failed to chart.

Maisie revealed in a new interview this week that she has only recently begun to gain confidence in her career and her abilities, thanks to her latest TV show Celebrity SAS.

The actress has put up with a series of tough challenges on the Channel 4 show, but has admitted the experience has changed her mindset.

“Growing up in the spotlight puts a certain amount of pressure on you,” Maisie . said the mirror. “In everything I do, I’m very self-conscious in many ways, I think.

“Even for work, for acting, singing and dancing, I’ve always wondered if I have it in me. I think it’s a bit of an imposter syndrome.’

After getting the call for Celebrity SAS, the actress confessed that she felt the familiar feelings of doubt creep in. “When I do a show like this, that was my first thought, am I good enough? Can I do this?” she explained.

However, weeks of shouting from former special forces soldiers and the immense physical and mental challenges caused an internal shift.

“It has changed my view of myself. It was honestly the best thing I’ve ever done. It took that demon off my shoulder. I went in there with everything I had and I came out feeling like I could literally conquer the world,” Maisie gushed.

On Sunday’s episode of Celebrity SAS, the actress shared her motivation for signing up for the grueling challenge, explaining in detail her speech difficulties, “I’ve had trouble speaking.

“I haven’t had a stutter, but I could just go blank, and no words came out and I think the more that happened, the more people would just talk about me,” she said.

Maisie went on to say how it affected her, admitting that she felt “useless and meaningless” every time she tried to talk.

She added: ‘I found it quite difficult, and I just hated the person I was for a long time

“The reason I worked so hard and pushed myself was because the one thing I can’t control is the thing I’m most afraid of.

“And being afraid to talk… it’s terrible. I would like to overcome these fears. I want to be the strong person I try to be.”