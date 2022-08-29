Maisie Smith admits she had two black eyes during SAS filming – and fought with Ferne McCann

<!–

She will be featured in the upcoming season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

And Maisie Smith, 21, has admitted she was worried her eye sockets were “broken” while filming for the show, admitting she had “two black eyes” the entire time.

When describing a physical fight she had with fellow recruit Ferne McCann, the actress said the pair went “crazy for each other.”

'Two black eyes': Maisie Smith, 21, admitted she was afraid she broke her eye sockets while filming SAS: Who Dares Wins

Known for its physically grueling and testing challenges, SAS: Who Dares Wins sends participants through the Special Air Services screening process.

And chat with The sun about filming, Maisie shared that her and former TOWIE star Ferne were made to fight each other on one job.

“They said, ‘Go,’ and I didn’t expect her to just go crazy. But she literally said “Agh”, and just screamed. I think she closed her eyes, screamed and just went crazy.

Getting physical:

Coming Soon:

“I thought, ‘OK, I need to step up my game’. I went for a solid minute of just yelling and punching, like a real cat fight.’

She continued, “I got some good punches. It was not like a normal boxing ring. It was non stop.

And while describing that the fight gave her a new nickname, Maisie shared that a director called her “Tiny Temper.”

With one job requiring her to jump out of a helicopter, the soap star said she needed urgent medical attention after hitting the water off the jump.

Shared that she got two black eyes from the fall and stayed with them throughout the shooting.

Exhausting:

“Literally when I came off the show my thighs were still dark purple for two weeks, they were still dark purple just from falling from a height into the water.

“I hit it so hard that the doctor had to check that I hadn’t broken my eye sockets,” the star said.

In addition to Ferne, Maisie will also appear on the show with stars such as Calum Best, Curtis Pritchard, Pete Wicks and Amber Gill.

The show is set to return on Sunday, September 4 on Channel 4.