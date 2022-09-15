Maisie Smith, 21, shares yet another loved-up selfie with boyfriend Max George, 33

Earlier this month, they made their relationship Instagram official.

And Maisie Smith and Max George have continued to pack on the PDA now that their romance is widely known, as they snapped a selfie together that was shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The much-loved snap saw the former EastEnders star, 21, pose into the camera screen of a self-checkout at a supermarket.

Smitten: Maisie Smith and Max George have continued packing on the PDA now that their romance is widely known as they snapped a selfie together which was shared on Instagram on Tuesday

She wore a yellow hoodie and matching sweatpants, while tucking her fiery red locks into an orange cap.

As The Wanted singer, 33, wrapped his arms around her from behind, complementing her with a black cap.

It comes just days after Maisie shared another steamy photo of the couple on her Instagram grid.

Maisie showed off her tight midriff in a short black Nike top and training bottoms as she closed her lips.

Affectionate: The much-loved snap saw the former EastEnders star, 21, pose in the camera screen of a supermarket self-checkout

‘My world’: It comes just days after Maisie shared another steamy photo of the couple on her Instagram grid

Romantic: Maisie told her 1 million followers: ‘Yours’, causing her beau to reply: ‘Always’

The actress was seen holding her phone in front of her face for the snap, while The Wanted singer, 33, leaned around her for a kiss.

Maisie brushed her auburn locks from her face while Max rocked an all-black outfit for the beloved photo.

The Glad You Came singer simply wrote “Mine” alongside the beloved snap, followed by a black heart emoji, while his girlfriend replied, “My world.”

In a similar style, Maisie told her 1 million followers that she’s “Yous,” prompting her beau to reply, “Always.”

Kiss kiss: The former EastEnders actress and The Wanted singer went official last week and have been sharing a number of PDA snaps on social media since then

In love: Max just wrote as they kissed, “My”, while Maisie replied, “My world”

The sweet photo comes after the couple shared a passionate kiss as Maisie seductively bites Max’s lip as they kiss in raunchy Instagram snaps.

Max also gently rocked Maisie’s chin during the new couple’s romantic day out.

The Wanted star noted that it was the “Perfect Friday” in the caption, while his girlfriend shared the same image and added a red love heart.

It comes after Maisie took to Instagram last week to share another gushing tribute to her boyfriend, along with throwback snaps from their romantic getaway.

‘Another!’ It comes after Maisie took to Instagram last week to share another gushing tribute to her boyfriend, along with throwback snaps from their romantic getaway

The actress shared a trio of fun photos with her new boyfriend from their recent summer getaway as they enjoyed a boat ride.

The photos showed Maisie giggling with Max as they shared a kiss, before lovingly hugging him during the boat ride.

Her message was captioned, “Another while it’s your birthday @maxgeorge.”

Hours earlier, Maisie shared a romantic birthday post dedicated to her beauty.

The selfie showed the couple embracing at a poolside restaurant during one of their recent romantic vacations together.

Max reposted the photo and added the sweet caption, “Thanks, pretty girl.”

The boy band star is believed to have grown close to the actress during their performance on Strictly in 2021 and the pair have reportedly gotten together.

They went Instagram official last week when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio.

Max gushed, ‘You’re already my winner’ when she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

New detail: They went Instagram official last week when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio

Cute: Max gushed: ‘You’re already my winner’ as she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

On his Instagram Stories, the singer shared a promotional shot of Maisie from the new show as he proudly wrote “You’re already my winner” followed by a red love heart.

Maisie then shares the sweet post herself, adding an emoji of two hands making a heart.

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed last month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete – and it’s already believed they’ve moved in together.

Boogie: The pair reportedly first grew close during the Strictly tour (pictured dancing together in Birmingham in January)

A source told The Sun at the time: “They were all sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-standing romance with Stacey Giggs.