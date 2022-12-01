Maisie Smith, 21, reveals her family support her relationship with Max George, 34,

Maisie Smith has revealed that her mother Julia “has never seen me happier” when discussing her relationship with Max George.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, and The Wanted singer, 34, made their first TV appearance as a couple on Thursday’s episode of Loose Women.

Speaking of the reaction to their relationship, Maisie said, “The people we let into our lives are so lucky. Mom has never seen me so happy. That’s all that really matters to me.’

Maisie also said that she and Max were friends before they started dating and have “always been close.”

She said: ‘We’ve known each other for two years, he’s always been a good friend. I always get nervous for interviews.

“I remember I was pacing and thinking ‘what if I could go blank?’ He was the only person who could send me. We have always had a good relationship and trust.’

Max and Maisie both took part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour in 2021 and are said to be dating soon after.

But speaking of how they were friends at first, Max admitted that Maisie had told him a lot of things he didn’t want to know when they got to know each other.

He said, ‘When we had the Strictly tour, she told me everything – way too much. About boys, things I don’t want to know!’

Asked if they plan to live in Manchester or London, Maisie said: ‘We’re going to live in London, he’s got something in Manchester somewhere I’m refurbishing.

“I’m currently doing a tour for Striclty Ballroom. We’ll be in Guilford for Christmas, so I’ll drag Max and my family and we’ll stay in a cabin.

“I bought a little tree from Pondland and we’re going to make a really nice tree out of it.”

The pair also spoke about making their romance public on social media.

Max explained: “Speculation drove that more than we would have at the start, but once it got there, we do everything here, it was kind of like being out there.

“If we’re going to do something, we might as well get it out there, because there’s nothing we won’t do.”

Max also showed off Maisie’s tattoo he recently got, with the actress saying, “I made sure he picked a nice picture!” I made sure it wasn’t an unreliable candid photo.”

It comes after the couple hit back at “concern” about their 13-year age difference in their first joint interview as a couple.

The former soap opera actress would have been nine years old when the singer of The Wanted rose to fame and released his first single in 2010.

Max and Maisie addressed their controversial age difference, with the musician insisting ‘it never crosses my mind’ and that he ‘looks up’ to Maisie despite her being his younger.

The couple went official with their relationship in August, moving in together just weeks after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing’s live arena tour.

Maisie addressed the backlash in this week’s issue Hello! magazine, telling fans that she “never” noticed the age difference because the pair are so “like-minded.”

She said, “People ask me, ‘Do you see it?’ and I never have. We are so like-minded. I have friends in their thirties and forties. You connect with whom you connect.’

Max added: ‘It never crosses my mind. Maisie has done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

Maisie described her romance with the boy band heartthrob as “every girl’s dream.”

She added: ‘When I get off the train, Max is standing on the platform with a bunch of flowers and I feel like I’m in a movie. It’s every girl’s dream and I found it in Max.’

The couple also talked about their path from friendship to romance, with sparks flying when the cast and crew of Strictly took a group holiday to Portugal this summer.

Max said: ‘Towards the end of the holiday I felt I looked at her differently. I thought, “What’s going on here?” I was pretty nervous to see if it was mutual.”

He described their first kiss as “mental,” while Maisie compared the passion to “fireworks.”

Max split with Ryan Giggs’ ex-wife Stacey in August before she accused him of cheating on her with his Strictly co-star.

It followed reports that Stacey was furious that her ex-partner Max and his Strictly co-star were publicly dating just days after they broke up.

The report alleged that Max and Stacey’s first split in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, who he had spent the previous two months on the Strictly tour with .

It was on July 28 that Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone calls that he was in Spain.

Stacey and Max first got together in 2018, with Max previously calling Stacey ‘the one’, after meeting way back in 2011 at V festival.

The Wanted singer was dating actress Michelle Keegan at the time, while Stacey was still married to Manchester United player Ryan.