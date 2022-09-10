Maisie Smith, 21, and Max George, 33, pack on the PDA as they share a kiss in loved-up selfie

<!–

They only made their relationship official on Instagram six days ago.

And Maisie Smith and Max George have continued to pack on the PDA now that their romance is widely known as they shared a passionate kiss in a selfie shared Saturday.

The sizzling photo sees former EastEnders star Maisie, 21, seductively biting the 33-year-old singer’s lip as they kiss, both closing their eyes.

Kiss: Maisie Smith and Max George have continued to pack on the PDA now that their romance is widely known as they shared a passionate kiss in a selfie shared on Saturday

Max also gently rocked Maisie’s chin during the new couple’s romantic day out.

The Wanted star noted that it was the “Perfect Friday” in the caption, while his girlfriend shared the same image and added a red love heart.

It comes after Maisie took to Instagram last week to share another gushing tribute to her boyfriend, along with throwback snaps from their romantic getaway.

The actress shared a trio of cozy images with The Wanted star from their recent summer getaway as they enjoyed a boat ride.

‘Another!’ It comes after Maisie took to Instagram last week to share another gushing tribute to her boyfriend, along with throwback snaps from their romantic getaway

The photos showed Maisie giggling with Max as they shared a kiss, before lovingly hugging him during the boat ride.

Her message was captioned, “Another while it’s your birthday @maxgeorge.”

Hours earlier, Maisie shared a romantic birthday post dedicated to her beauty.

The selfie showed the couple embracing at a poolside restaurant during one of their recent romantic vacations together.

Insta official: It comes after the actress shared a beloved post on Tuesday dedicated to her beauty to celebrate his birthday

Max reposted the photo and added the sweet caption, “Thanks, pretty girl.”

The boy band star is believed to have grown close to the actress during their performance on Strictly in 2021 and the pair have reportedly gotten together.

They went Instagram official on Sunday when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, her beauty gushed “You’re already my winner” as she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

New detail: They became Instagram official on Sunday when Maisie added Max’s name and a love heart to her Instagram bio

Adorable: Max gushed “You’re already my winner” when she made her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (left) while Maisie later shared the same message with an additional emoji (right)

On his Instagram Stories, the singer shared a promotional shot of Maisie from the new show as he proudly wrote “You’re already my winner” followed by a red love heart.

Maisie then shares the sweet post herself, adding an emoji of two hands making a heart.

It comes after Max reportedly confirmed he’s moved in with the actress, addressing their romance at a tattoo session at INK’D in Fulham, London.

Boogie: The pair reportedly first grew close during the Strictly tour (pictured dancing together in Birmingham)

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed earlier this month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

A source told The Sun at the time that “they were sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-term romance with Stacey Giggs.