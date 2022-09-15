Mainz 05 boss Bo Svensson ‘on Brighton shortlist to replace Graham Potter’ after he left for Chelsea

Mainz 05 boss Bo Svensson has been shortlisted to take over the new Brighton boss following Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea last week.

Potter, 47, joined Chelsea last week following the resignation of Thomas Tuchel following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Zagreb.

The move of Todd Boehly and Chelsea to bring in the Brighton boss happened quickly, leaving the south coast club little chance of getting a replacement immediately.

But according to The Athletica shortlist has been drawn up with 43-year-old Dane Svensson on it among many other names.

Svensson impressed in Mainz 05, leading the club to a lofty eighth place in the Bundesliga last season, while they are currently sixth after three wins in their first six games.

The search is led by owner and chairman Tony Bloom, along with chief executive Paul Barber and technical director David Weir.

Brighton are known for their cunning work within a difficult football market to navigate and it looks like the club are once again looking further afield to find their next boss.

Besides Svensson, other names include Norwegian Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen and Roberto De Zerbi, formerly of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Knutson impressed with Bodo/Glimt domestically and in Europe, although he is under contract with the Norwegian club until 2024.

Italian Roberto De Zerbi was in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, although he left earlier this year due to the current situation resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As well as a new manager, Brighton also needs a new backroom team after Potter took assistant Billy Reid, coaches Bjorn Hamberg, Bruno Saltor and Ben Roberts and recruiting analyst Kyle Macaulay to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton faces another no-match weekend after last week’s postponement following the death of the first queen on Thursday.

Their game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to railway strikes, which have now been cancelled.

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds have also been postponed due to police shortages.