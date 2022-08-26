Maid of honour reveals how she forgot to tell bride to remove hair band on her wrist

A bridesmaid has shared her personal embarrassment when she realized she had “failed” her best friend on her wedding day by not noticing an important piece of clothing.

In a video on TikTok, a user named @BriteMelon reflected on her reaction after seeing her friend’s wedding photos for the first time.

“When I look at my best friend’s wedding photos, knowing that I completely failed her as a bridesmaid,” she captioned the images.

The clip showed a photo of the bride at the end of an outer altar with a black hair band around her wrist, a common place for ladies to leave it when not in use.

In a video on TikTok, a user named @BriteMelon reflected on her reaction after seeing her friend’s wedding photos for the first time

“I can’t believe I actually let her walk down the aisle with a hair elastic on her wrist,” the TikToker said.

The footage is set to Hannah Montana’s song “Nobody’s Perfect.”

While many were shocked, the photographer didn’t tell the bride to take it off or simply edit it out of the final photos, others understood the situation and shared their own mishaps.

“It’s okay my bridesmaid forgot to give me my bouquet,” one woman replied.

“My husband had his military belt on his head for our wedding, but luckily the photographer turned him over for every shot,” said another.

A third added: “Don’t worry, I didn’t do my sister’s wedding dress properly. It still annoys me five years later’.

A woman who said she did the exact same thing when she got married offered to edit the photos for free to fix the problem.

While many were shocked, the photographer didn’t tell the bride to take it off or simply edit it out of the final photos, others were sympathetic to the situation and shared their own mishaps

‘I will personally edit it for free from as many photos as you want. I did the same when I got married,” she said.

Earlier this week, a wedding guest took to TikTok with her shock mistake at her boyfriend’s wedding – she accidentally cut into the top tier of the bride and groom’s wedding cake.

Hailey is seen helping herself to dessert after thinking the couple simply “forgot to serve it.”

Most of the cake had already been cut and served to the guests, but the top layer is traditionally kept for the newlywed’s one year anniversary; it is thought to symbolize happiness and prosperity.

“My apologies to the bride and groom,” Hailey captioned the video, which has since been viewed more than 5.2 million times.

A now viral video shared on TikTok shows a woman wearing a red and white polka dot dress helping herself to the top tier of the wedding cake. Hailey claims she thought they ‘forgot to serve it’

Poll Would you forgive a friend if they accidentally cut your wedding cake? Yes 649 votes

no 958 votes

You can also see Hailey dancing to the music and licking her fingers after she puts the piece of cake on a plate before another guest walks up to her.

Explaining the situation, she wrote: “I ignored the brownie table and confidently cut myself a slice of HER WEDDING CAKE thinking, ‘Oh, they forgot to serve it to everyone else’.”

In a smaller font at the bottom right, she added, “I know better now. I hate myself.’

Within days, the video quickly caught the attention of the masses and the bride commented on the matter.

“As the bride whose cake this is, she has been formally pardoned and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette,” she wrote.

Others couldn’t believe what Hailey had done and the fact that another guy was filming her committing the deed shocked hundreds.

“Like someone was even recording this instead of running up to you and holding you back,” one wrote.

“This is funny, but it really tells you a lot about the type of person someone is,” added another.

A third wrote: ‘This made me angry and it’s not my wedding.’

Another asked, “Was this your first wedding?”

Why are you eating your wedding cake a year later? Saving wedding cake for your first birthday is a tradition that symbolizes happiness and prosperity for newlyweds. The top layer of the cake should be frozen and then consumed on the couple’s first birthday. How To Preserve The Top Of Your Wedding Cake: 1. Immediately after the wedding, place the top layer of the cake in the freezer for a few hours to freeze the outer layer of icing 2. Then wrap the entire cake loosely in freezer-safe plastic wrap. Cover every inch of cake with plastic wrap, making sure that no piece remains visible. This will help you avoid the dreaded freezer burn 3. Once packaged, place the layer in a cake box (you can get it at a local craft store, or ask your baker to provide you with one ahead of time). 4. Wrap the pie box in the same plastic wrap to seal it from moisture, air, etc. 5. Finally, place the box in the back of the freezer for safekeeping Source: Brides.com

Many said that if the situation happened to them, they would stop talking to the guest, otherwise it would be difficult to forgive them.

“Like we wouldn’t be on speak terms anymore,” one admitted, another wrote, “Immediately unfriended.”

A third said, “No, please, because I would never talk to you again.”

“I would be absolutely mortified,” added another.