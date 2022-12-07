Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad
SportsSports

Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad

by Merry
written by Merry
Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad

Bouchier, who turned 24 this week, has played 14 T20Is since her debut in September 2021 – including all five matches at the Commonwealth Games – but missed out on a central contract and was left out of the initial 15-player squad for the five-match T20I -series.

But she has now been added to the squad as a replacement for the injured Capsey, with Alice Davidson-Richards also lined up in the T20I line-up. She was initially scheduled to fly home after the third ODI in Antigua on Friday.
England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series on Tuesday evening with another landslide victory. Coincidentally, they won both matches by 142 runs. The first T20I will be played in Antigua on Sunday, followed by four more games in Barbados on December 14, 17, 18 and 22.

England T20I Squad: Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield- Hill, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Warner withdraws leadership ban appeal

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING Mackensie Alexander Joins Practice Squad...

Ben Stokes embraces the ‘why not?’ as England...

A look at years of political chaos in...

Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’: Report

World Cup 2022: England v France

This Yankee took a $200m punt. Now he’s...

Trump pushes for immunity from lawsuits relating to...

FIFA fines Croatia over fans’ abuse of Canadian...

Dempsey: Young Reds have acquitted themselves well

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More