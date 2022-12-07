Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards added to England T20I squad

Bouchier, who turned 24 this week, has played 14 T20Is since her debut in September 2021 – including all five matches at the Commonwealth Games – but missed out on a central contract and was left out of the initial 15-player squad for the five-match T20I -series.

But she has now been added to the squad as a replacement for the injured Capsey, with Alice Davidson-Richards also lined up in the T20I line-up. She was initially scheduled to fly home after the third ODI in Antigua on Friday.

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series on Tuesday evening with another landslide victory. Coincidentally, they won both matches by 142 runs. The first T20I will be played in Antigua on Sunday, followed by four more games in Barbados on December 14, 17, 18 and 22.