Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay’s miserly defense, winning his last game against Tom Brady at the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner inflicted one of his most disappointing losses.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an exciting jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Playing at the sold-out Raymond James Stadium just four days after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws from 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson as he made NFL history by 20,000 yards faster than anyone.

Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed to TDs for the Chiefs (3-1), who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 defeat of Kansas City in the Super Bowl – also played in the Raymond James Stadium — two seasons ago.

“As I entered the stadium I realized I hadn’t been here and the bad taste I had last time kicked in,” Mahomes said. “But it’s still not a playoff game. It’s a regular season game, which is important. That Super Bowl will always leave me in bad taste.”

The short pass to Edwards-Helaire was Mahomes at his best improvisation: He escaped two defenders, did a 360-degree spin and shoved the ball across a crowd to the rear of the end zone.

“I could use my speed, my little bit of speed, to get over the edge there. I wanted to run for them, but they flew around me,” Mahomes said. “I realized I wasn’t going to make it and I saw Clyde, so I kind of sent it to him.”

Brady noted that it’s fun to watch Mahomes unless he’s on the other side.

“I love watching Patrick play. …Unfortunately, we’re on the wrong side tonight,” said Brady, who is 1-2 against the Chiefs quarterback since joining the Bucs in 2020 after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and three TDs without an interception for Tampa Bay (2-2). However, the Bucs played from behind all night after rookie Rachaad White messed up the opening kick and Mahomes threw his TD pass to Kelce two plays later.

The Chiefs also entered the end zone on three of their next four possessions, with Mahomes repeatedly tearing up the Tampa Bay defenses with accurate passes and Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco taking turns playing the ball effectively.

“It is a team sport. We didn’t play great in attack. We didn’t help[the defense]much either,” Brady said.

“We didn’t do great in the first half. Too many missed chances on third downs, turnovers. We need to play much better to be one of the good teams,” added the seven-time Super Bowl winner. “We haven’t played our best yet this year.”

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed fired Brady and forced a fumble that turned Mahomes into Gray’s TD, with the tight end taking a direct break from the center on the 1-yard dive that put Kansas City at 28-10.

Brady threw 13-yard, 1-yard TD passes to Mike Evans, who was returning from a one-game suspension two weeks ago for his role in an on-field brawl in New Orleans. He had eight receptions for 103 yards.

Evans’ second TD narrowed Kansas City’s lead to 28-17 at halftime. That was as close as the Bucs got until Leonard Fournette’s 5-yard TD reception narrowed Tampa Bay’s deficit to 41-31 with 3:30 to go.

Brady wouldn’t get the ball back until less than a minute was left.

Kansas City finished with a total offense of 417 yards, including a 189-3 lead on the ground, against a defense that had racked up 27 league points in three games.

“Everything in this game fell on the defensive side of the ball,” said Bucs coach Todd Bowles. “You name it, we did it. Missed tackles. Missed assignments. Bad calling.”

The Bucs sacked Mahomes three times and intercepted him once, but it wasn’t coming-out party linebacker Shaquil Barrett who thought his team could face an offensive line the Chiefs have overhauled since battling Tampa Bay in the loss of the Super Bowl.

With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Bucs evacuated to the Miami area for four days, where they practiced at the dolphins’ training facility Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday while the NFL made contingency plans to move the game to Minneapolis if It could. t be played in Tampa.

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, has announced it is donating $1 million for hurricane relief. The NFL Foundation is offsetting that donation, and the Bucs began a “Florida Strong” campaign Sunday night to raise money and honor emergency services and first responders.

Players and fans observed a “moment of support” ahead of the national anthem, and the Bucs also paid tribute to those affected by the hurricane in a video presentation shown on giant scoreboard screens before the game.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) was inactive for the third game in a row. … Bucs WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), as well as LT Donovan Smith (elbow), played for the first time since Tampa Bay’s season-opening win in Dallas. … Bucs CB Logan Ryan left in the first quarter with a foot injury. …TE Cameron Brate (concussion) and CB Carlton Davis (stinger) left in the second half.

Chiefs: Return home on Monday, October 10 to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buccaneers: Host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

