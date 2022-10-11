Mahomes, Kelce connect for 4 TDs, Chiefs edge Raiders in thriller

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame a 17-point early deficit along with a questionable passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its command of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding for a 30-29 win Monday night.

The Chiefs did despite defensive failures, including TD catches of 58 and 48 yards by Davante Adams, and a penalty for roughing a defensive tackle from Chris Jones that wiped out a halftime turnover.

Adams’ second TD reception came right after Kelce’s last touchdown catch, when Kansas City failed (4-1) on a 2-point try to make it 30-23. But instead of kicking an tying extra point, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also went for 2, and Josh Jacobs—who had shredded the Chiefs defense all night—was sitting at the goal line with 4:29 to go.

The Raiders got the ball back one last time with 2:29 to go, and a long third-down pass to Adams down the Kansas City sidelines seemed to put them within field goal range. But the game was revised and Adams failed to get both feet within the boundaries, and Carr threw incomplete on fourth and 1 with 47 seconds left before the Chiefs ran out of time.

Carr finished with 241 yards passing and Jacobs ran for 133 yards and a score as the Raiders (1-4) lost to the Chiefs for the fourth straight. Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 on field goals, extending his streak to 38 in a row.

What he wouldn’t have given for a shot at Number 39.

The game of twists and turns began when the Raiders failed to score on their opening run for the first time this season.

They made up for it the next time.

Facing fourth-and-inch in their own territory, McDaniels sent his charge back onto the field. But instead of running Jacobs down the middle or sneaking with Carr, he aired it out to Adams, who ran past cornerback Rashad Fenton for the 58-yard TD catch.

Adams and the Raiders continued to attack Fenton later in the half, when a pass interference sent Las Vegas deep into the Chiefs’ territory. Adams was again awarded a penalty on Jaylen Watson in the end zone, causing Jacobs to make a short TD dive.

It was 17-0 when Kelce finally made it to the end zone for the Chiefs, but it looked like the momentum had turned when Jones stripped Carr from behind and landed him. But despite the ball coming out clearly and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle getting away with it, umpire Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag and called for Jones for roughing the passer.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sidelines to argue. And after the teams traded field goals in the final minutes, giving the Raiders a 20-10 lead, Reid cornered Cheffers and stabbed him again as the teams headed for the locker room.

The questionable penalty came a day after Atlanta referee Jerome Boger, Grady Jarrett, sealed the Buccaneers’ win over the Falcons against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.

The entire episode seemed to set the Chiefs on fire.

They opened the second half with a 75-yard march that Kelce capped off with his second touchdown reception. And after forcing a quick punt, the Chiefs went 57 yards and watched as Kelce landed his third to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were given a penalty.

They led 24-23 when substitute Matthew Wright, whose 59-yarder before halftime set the franchise record for longest field goal, jerked a 37-yarder to the left. But Malcolm Koonce in defense was asked to hold on, automatically trailing Kansas City first, and Mahomes found Kelce again four plays later to extend the lead to 30-24.

The teams traded touchdowns — and missed conversions — along the stretch as the Chiefs escaped with the win.

Injuries

Raiders: TE Darren Waller left in the first half with a hamstring injury. TE Foster Moreau (knee) was already unavailable despite returning to practice on Saturday.

Chiefs: DT Tershawn Wharton (knee) was knocked out in the first quarter. … OL Trey Smith (pectoral muscle) was inactive after starting the first 21 games of his career. DE Mike Danna (calf) and K Harrison Butker (ankle) were also inactive.

NEXT ONE

The Raiders will get next week off before they face the Texans on October 23 in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs will host the Bills on Sunday in a rematch of January’s overtime thriller.