Mahin Abedin Innerwest Property real estate agent unloads on waiter at Bar Cortona, Homebush Sydney

A real estate boss has been caught on camera unleashing a flood of hate on a cafe waiter in a furious row after he was allegedly accidentally sprayed on the hand.

Mahin Abedin, managing director of Innerwest Property in Sydney’s Homebush, branded the waiter a ‘f***ing f***ot’ and a ‘d***head’ in the homophobic outburst.

The waiter at the family-run Bar Cortona café can be heard calling the police for help in the aggressive confrontation – but this only spurs the estate agent on even more.

‘Absolutely f***ing. Look at his eyes. You’re messing with the wrong person,’ the agent rages at the waiter.

The barista can be heard telling police: ‘I have a very violent person at my dad’s cafe calling me f***ot… he just screams obscenities.’

The agent asks the waiter to tell the police that he ‘also calls you an ad***head’.

The nasty clash was filmed by a customer who posted the footage on social media.

The waiter has been so traumatized by the incident last Wednesday that he has not been able to work a full shift since the confrontation.

‘It just makes me so rattled,’ he told Daily Mail Australia. ‘I’m afraid he’ll come back in and it’ll all blow up again. It just got out of hand.

‘I feel sick every day. I just isolate myself and [not] wants to leave the apartment.’

The row is said to have broken out after the waiter was cleaning up the cafe’s outdoor tables and accidentally splashed Mr Abedin’s hand.

The estate agent claims the waiter, 33, then touched his hand, which the waiter denies.

“He and his mates were sitting at a table outside the cafe eating food from another place and I was just cleaning up and sprayed the table,” the waiter – who asked not to be named – told Daily Mail Australia.

‘No one was touched, I didn’t grab anyone – and when that was done I just got inside.

‘The next thing I know he’s in there saying, “Why the hell did you spray my hand” and put his fist in my face and said he was going to smash my face.

‘Then he went on a 15 minute rant calling me a fool and calling my family white trash.’

He said the abuse continued even though he called the police for help.

“And he just wouldn’t go,” the barista said. ‘I kept telling him to get out but he and his mates just stayed there while he abused me.’

The servant’s older brother later confronted the estate agent in his office over the incident, which sparked another angry outburst.

The waiter added: ‘I was just really shaken and my brother comes in and I was ranting about what happened. He was just trying to do the right thing.’

The servant’s brother Ryan Bell, 38, has now been served with a restraining order following his clash with the estate agent.

“My brother has put up with this crap his whole life and he has never done anything wrong to anyone,” Mr Bell wrote on Reddit. ‘He deserves to feel safe.

‘My brother doesn’t want to go to work anymore because of this. I came a little later and the police still didn’t come, my brother was still shaking and told me what happened.

‘I went to the guy’s office around the corner and told him to never come back and probably some other crap I shouldn’t have said…

‘The next day [police] took statements from both parties and I was served mine [apprehended violence order] and common assault papers to court.’

He added: ‘The other guy hasn’t been served an AVO, can go back there whenever he wants and works super close.

‘My brother wakes up feeling sick with anxiety and doesn’t want to go to work

‘I can’t go and sit down there in the cafe anymore because of the AVO so my brother is just there waiting for this idiot to come back.’

An AVO hearing involving Mr Abedin against the servant’s brother is scheduled to be heard at Burwood Local Court on Thursday.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Abedin for comment, but in a statement he insisted his comments had been provoked.

“I cannot comment on this matter as it is part of a court case,” Abedin told news.com.au.

‘I apologize for my comments but I was distressed after being touched inappropriately and having cleaning chemicals sprayed on me by him.’

NSW Police confirmed the waiter’s brother had been charged with assault and served with an ADVO following the second incident, but added that investigations were still ongoing.

“On Wednesday 28 September 2022 officers from Auburn Police Area Command commenced an investigation into an alleged incident at a restaurant on Rochester Street at Homebush,” a police spokesman said.

‘Police have been told that a patron and an employee became involved in a verbal altercation and the incident was reported to the police.

“Later that day, police will allege a 38-year-old man attended a business on Burlington Road at Homebush where he allegedly assaulted another man.

After investigations, police obtained a 38-year-old man with an arrest warrant for domestic violence and a court appearance for assault. He is expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on October 6.

‘Inquiries continue.’