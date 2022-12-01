Maharashtra’s marauding cricket vs Saurashtra’s superb bowling

Hailing from Porbandar, a city remembered by history as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, current captain Jaydev Unadkat was inspired by their exploits when he took up cricket. Both Pujara and Unadkat would make their test debuts two years after that Hazare win to put Saurashtra firmly on the map of Indian cricket.

Pujara and Jadeja have great careers in India and Unadkat has established himself as a bona fide domestic legend, leading a revolution in Saurashtra. In 2020, they won their first Ranji title with Unadkat taking 67 wickets in the season, one short of the all-time record. It was the result of years of trying and being blown away at the last hurdle, most notably against Mumbai twice.

Once the red-ball success was achieved, Saurashtra decided to rewrite their white-ball template. A team that didn’t have a full-time fitness trainer until the start of this season vowed to become more attuned to the one-day competition. Players who would choose the safe option were told to be brutal, while receiving unequivocal support.

Where teams struggle to have one seam bowling all-rounder, Saurashtra has dug up and nurtured two: Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani. Unadkat, too, has reinvented himself as a nimble lower-order hitter. In between, they have helped wicket-keeper Harvik Desai, who played a vital role in India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup victory, backing him ahead of some time-tested options. Plus, Sheldon Jackson is back.

Saurashtra was unlucky with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s where they dominated the group stage before suffering a heartbreak against Mumbai in the quarter-finals. Here, in the 50-over tournament, they set the record straight by completely beating two white ball giants Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Maharashtra stands in their way, fueled by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s abundance of runs and their desire to win a first List A title. They may be in unfamiliar territory, but Maharashtra is enjoying a surge of confidence like never before, overcoming stiff competition from Mumbai and Bengal to make it through the group stage unscathed.

this season. Where Saurashtra has had several players step up and perform, Maharashtra relied almost exclusively on the power show of Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne at the top of the rankings. Bawne hit 571 runs in eight innings. Gaikwad is a shadow behind with 552 in just four games, including a record-breaking 220* where he hit seven sixes in a single over. They are third and fourth on the list of top runners this season.

Like Saurashtra, Maharashtra is also kicking big on a young all-rounder – Rajvardhan Hangargekar. A success story of India’s Under-19 World Cup campaign, the 20-year-old brings with him the heady cocktail of lively pace and big muscles in the lower order. These have translated into two impact performances in the quarter-finals and semi-finals apart from winning a match out of the blue in the group stage as he hit the six Maharashtra required from the last ball against Bengal.

On Friday, one of them will walk away as champion. If Saurashtra does, it will be another step towards becoming a formidable force in all formats. If Maharashtra wins, it will be the first step towards a greater goal of reclaiming their past glory days.

Saurashtra WWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Maharashtra WWWWW

Swing bowler with left arm Mukesh Choudhary has had a breakthrough year. After making waves in the IPL under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, he would be expected to lead the attack in Maharashtra with some success. That hasn’t been the case before – he has just six wickets in six matches – but the final is another chance for him to deliver a knockout blow.

Pujara, who was available for the group stage, will not play the final. He is with the India A team in Bangladesh preparing for a Test series. Saurashtra will also not have the services of Chetan Sakariya, who suffered a finger injury in the quarter-final against Tamil Nadu.

Saurashtra (likely): 1 Harvik Desai (wk), 2 Sheldon Jackson, 3 Jay Gohil, 4 Samarth Vyas, 5 Prerak Mankad, 6 Arpit Vasavada, 7 Chirag Jani, 8 Jaydev Unadkat (capt), 9 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, 10 Parth Bhuth, 11 Kushang Patel

Maharashtra, meanwhile, is not receiving services from Rahul Tripathi, who is also away on national service. He is one of two unrestricted players to be included in the Indian ODI squad for Bangladesh’s three-match series starting on December 4.

Maharashtra (probably): 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 2 Pavan Shah, 3 Satyajeet Bachchav, 4 Ankit Bawne, 5 Azim Kazi, 6 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 7 Kaushal Tambe, 8 Shamshuzama Kazi, 9 Saurabh Nawale (wk), 10 Mukesh Choudhary, 11 Manoj Ingale