Maguire keeps his place and Bellingham is a starter… Sportsmail’s experts pick their England team

With less than two months to go until the World Cup in November, England boss Gareth Southgate still appears unsure of his best side.

Five consecutive games without a win has hardly eased the pressure on his shoulders as a nation prepares for a first major tournament outing since the heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Here, Sports mail‘s football pundits pick how they would like to see the Three Lions line up against Iran in the tournament opener on November 21.

Several places in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI are still up for grabs ahead of the World Cup

Chris Sutton

(4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Tomori, Chilwell; Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Maddison, Sterling; sleigh

This would be my team to bring some life to England. I would start Fikayo Tomori in a back four because he has pace and by all accounts he is doing brilliantly at AC Milan.

I can’t see Southgate switching to a back-four, but in the opening match against Iran – when England will be strong favorites – it would be the perfect sign of positivity.

In Jude Bellingham there is a confident young lad in fantastic form who they need to make the most of and James Maddison would inject some creativity into the side.

Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane has had more goals and assists than James Maddison

Ian Ladyman

(4-3-3): Pickford; James, Maguire, Stones, Chilwell; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Foot

Southgate’s preference for a back-five against the best teams is a move driven by caution, and he can argue that it has worked at times.

However, England’s opening game is against Iran, so it is time to take the brakes off and look for a margin of victory that would inspire confidence to build on during the tournament.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are the best two players in their positions, while Mason Mount rarely manages to bring a high level to the international stage.

Jack Grealish, meanwhile, has been a valuable subwoofer and that’s where he needs to stay – to be used as a fresh pair of legs to come on and change a game.

Jack Grealish has impressed coming off the bench for England and should continue in this role

Sami Mokbel

Luke Shaw is one of a number of English players who do not play regular club football

(4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Dier, Trippier; Rice, Bellingham; Foot, Mount, Sterling; sleigh

There is no justification for England fielding a five-man defense in the group stage.

With all due respect to Iran, USA and Wales, these are games where England should be assertive rather than concerned with keeping them in the final third.

A four-man defense will be sufficient. The inclusion of Eric Dier and Kieran Trippier are perhaps the biggest calls.

But both play regularly at their clubs, unlike Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire or Ben Chilwell.

If any of these three play consistently between now and the World Cup, they should start.

Dominic King

(4-3-3): Pickford: Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Stones, Chilwell: Bellingham, Henderson, Rice; Sterling, Kane, Foot

As much as I’d like to think this would be the team to face Iran, I don’t imagine for a second that it will be.

I watch Trent Alexander-Arnold every week and have no doubts about his ability, but will he be anything but a squad player in Qatar?

Jordan Henderson needs to be included for his experience, especially with Kalvin Phillips out of the frame.

The front three pick themselves and anyone who thinks Jack Grealish is unlucky to miss out need only look at the silly booking he received against Italy on Friday.