Magpies superstar Jordan De Goey steps out with mystery woman at Collingwood Mad Monday party

A host of Collingwood’s best players proved they have stamina off the court as well as on it as they put their heartbreaking one-point loss to Sydney in the preliminary final behind them by going the distance at the team’s Mad Monday party this week.

Stars including Jordan De Goey, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Nathan Murphy, Brayden Maynard and Beau McCreery kicked off the festivities at the Osbourne Hotel in South Yarra on Wednesday afternoon, with some sporting fancy outfits.

Murphy stood out in a cowboy hat, a pair of sunglasses with only one lens and a wildly unfashionable combination of shorts and sandals, while other big names like McCreery, Josh Carmichael, John Noble and Patrick Lipinski came dressed in outlandish clothes, with daggy socks. to be a common theme.

Nathan Murphy (centre) took the daggy dress code theme seriously, even sporting single-lens sunglasses as he joined team-mates including Josh Carmichael (right) at the Osbourne Hotel in South Yarra on Wednesday. Eye-catching socks were a common theme

Pies star Jordan De Goey was spotted with a mystery brunette as the team kicked on at the trendy Electric Ladyland club on Chapel Street

The footy bad boy (right) was seen having a conversation with a bouncer outside the venue

Earlier this month, Western Bulldogs star Zaine Cordy had to be carried to a taxi by his team-mates looking much the worse for wear, but there were no altercations like that among the Magpies as they enjoyed a well-deserved celebration after an incredible season.

Several of the crew started after dark, switching venues to the hip Electric Ladyland nightclub on Melbourne’s famous entertainment strip Chapel Street in Prahran.

Jordan De Goey – who was dressed fashionably in contrast to his crazy teammates – was seen in the company of a glamorous brunette as he joined fellow Magpies including Brayden Maynard at the venue around midnight.

He was seen talking to a bouncer along Chapel Street after walking with the unnamed woman, who laughed while in his company.

Steele Sidebottom (in cap) was another player who came dressed to impress

De Goey (second from left) and Beau McCreery (right) enter the pub as the party starts

No crazy socks, cowboy hats or broken sunglasses for Brayden Maynard (left) and De Goey, who looked sharp as the party went into the wee hours

It has been a year of ups and downs for the supremely talented midfielder, who was one of the team’s best but also became the center of one of the biggest scandals of the year when he was filmed trying to expose a woman’s breast during a wild session at a Bali nightclub on his mid-season break.

He had a new contract with Collingwood pulled as a result and was fined $25,000, but is putting all that behind him as he played a starring role in propelling the team to victory within a grand final berth.

The players backed up after enjoying the Brownlow Medal ceremony on Sunday night as Jack Crisp and Nick Daicos topped the team’s tally with 11 votes each, followed by De Goey on 10.

The Magpies’ crushing one-point loss to the Swans in the preliminary final at the SCG last Saturday ended a season in which they defied critics who thought they would be lucky to scrape into the top eight under new coach Craig McRae.

McRae was named coach of the year for guiding the club from 17th in the 2023 rankings to a fourth place that few pundits saw coming.