Magpie swooping season: How on avoid being attacked by a magpie this season

Australians may be celebrating the start of spring and the end of a long, wet winter, but as temperatures rise, so do the chances of being overrun by a magpie.

The diving season officially starts in August, but it is with the arrival of spring and more people going hiking or cycling that the number of attacks rises sharply.

Already 635 Australians have reported being stabbed, leading to 72 injuries so far in 2022, according to online tracker magpiealert.

With numbers soaring in recent days, wildlife experts have offered advice to get through the magpie breeding season unscathed.

Magpies breed between August and November each year and it is the protection of their young resulting in protective diving behaviour.

Most diving magpies are males – easily identified by their white backs – simply defending their nests and young from danger.

The dreaded magpie season is in full swing with nearly 650 reported attacks so far during the 2022 season. Pictured is the recent terrifying encounter of a cyclist

Japan’s Ambassador to Australia Yamagami Shingo is among those preparing for the diving season, equipping his cycling helmet with chopsticks scented with sushi and Wagyu beef to ward off magpies on his daily rides.

He even wore an AFL Collingwood Magpies jersey in a desperate attempt to get on the good side of the birds.

“Dear magpies, shall we not even call it a truce this diving season? Look, I’m trying to get even more into it. If the urge to go after my helmet proves too tempting, grab a free chopstick. They are flavored with sushi and wagyu beef. Yours in res-peck-t, YS,” he tweeted.

Even Western Australia’s Prime Minister Mark McGowan has weighed in on conservation by issuing a public announcement for Sandgropers to “watch out”.

“Between August and November, magpies can dive if they sense danger to their nest or offspring,” he wrote on Thursday.

During this time, avoid nesting magpies if possible. If you get knocked down, keep calm, don’t run away, don’t look in the direction of the emerging bird and leave the area.”

Those who would like to avoid an attack can use the Magpie Alert website with a detailed map showing locations of reported dives and details of terrifying encounters.

“Magpie punched me in the lip/nose – came out of nowhere and headed straight for a very aggressive bird – caused a nosebleed,” a Newcastle cyclist wrote this week.

Japanese Ambassador to Australia Yamagami Shingo (pictured) tries his best to get on the good side of magpies on his daily rides

The Research School of Biology at the Australian National University has a guide about getting through the magpie season unscathed.

If you’ve been shot in the same area multiple times on different days, chances are it’s the same magpie.

“Mapies can recognize individual faces,” said Dr Chaminda Ratnayake.

“Once they identify a single individual as a threat, there may be a tendency to perch or attack them close to the breeding area during the breeding season.”

dr. Ratnayake recommends following a strategy of avoidance, harm minimization, and informing.

It involves staying away from areas where you have been shot for a few months, wearing a hat and sunglasses to protect your head and eyes and the urge to panic and flee if confronted to resist.

“Running or cycling is not a good idea,” said Dr Ratnayake.

Wearing a hat and sunglasses will help protect your head and face when confronted by a magpie

“Most recorded injuries occur when people try to avoid being attacked — especially while cycling.”

It is estimated that only 10 percent of magpies dive, usually within 50 to 100 meters of their nest.

dr. Melbourne wildlife ecologist Grainne Cleary had a controversial suggestion to prevent magpies from going in the wrong direction.

“I get a lot of haters saying ‘don’t feed magpies,’ but in a bird world, food is very important,” she told Sunrise.

“One way to stop chasing magpies is to introduce yourself, feed him a little mincemeat. Show him you put some food down to say, ‘I’m your friend, let’s live together’, and the magpie will see you and say, ‘Ah, good one’, take the food and stop putting you down pop.

“I’m not saying you should feed magpies every day, I’m just saying it’s a trick if you get shot.

Experts have given advice to get through the magpie breeding season unscathed