Magpie season: Man recalls terrifying attack in Raymond Terrace, NSW Hunter region

A young man who boasted to his mates that he had never been attacked by a stingray was left red-faced after he was relentlessly attacked by the bird moments later.

Michael Murdoch learned the hard way last week that the skate season in Australia is in full swing.

He was walking along a path near his Raymond Terrace in the NSW Hunter region when he was suddenly struck from above.

Footage shows him ducking for cover before falling to the ground as the bird continues to surround and attack him as he tries to evade it.

Mr. Murdoch initially believed that treasures were friendly birds and had boasted to his companions moments earlier that he had never been beaten.

He now has a different view of skaters after his close encounter.

Michael Murdoch (pictured) won’t be bragging to his mates again anytime soon

“I felt this gust of wind on the back of my head and I heard this massive bang,” he told Seven News.

‘It was like Donkey Kong.

‘I started screaming and running. I’m screaming for my life.’

His friends filmed the entire incident and can be heard laughing in the background.

They are also familiar with magpie.

“It was just really aggressive, it always has been,” said a friend.

Another added: ‘Every season it’s back, overwhelming us and attacking kids.’

As well as a bruised ego, an emotionally traumatized Mr Murdoch also suffered cuts and scrapes to his stomach and legs.

“I can tell you one thing, I’m scared of them now,” he said.

This s**t gave me some serious PSTD,’ Michael wrote on Facebook afterwards

Already at least 1874 Australians have reported being assaulted, resulting in 240 injuries so far in 2022, according to the online tracker Magpie alert.

With numbers soaring in recent weeks, wildlife experts have offered advice on how to make it through magpie breeding season.

Magpies breed between August and November each year and it is the protection of their young that results in protective swooping behaviour.

Most magpies that strike are males – easily identified by their white backs – simply defending their nests and hatchlings from danger.

It is estimated that only 10 percent of magpies actually strike, usually within 50–100 m of their nests.

Moments earlier, Michael Murdock (pictured below the arrack) bragged to his mates that he had never been attacked by a skate

The Australian National University’s Research School of Biology recently prepared a guide about how to survive the skate season unscathed.

If you have been attacked several times on different days in the same area, it is likely to be the same magpie.

“Magpies can recognize individual faces,” said Dr. Chaminda Ratnayake.

‘When they identify a single individual as a threat, there may be a tendency to strike or attack them during the breeding season close to the nesting area.’

The dreaded magpie swooping season is in full swing with almost 650 reports of attacks so far during the 2022 season. The picture shows a cyclist’s latest terrifying encounter

Dr. Ratnayake recommends adopting a strategy to avoid, minimize harm and inform.

That includes avoiding areas where you’ve been hit for a few months, wearing a hat and sunglasses to protect your head and eyes, and resisting the urge to panic and flee if confronted.

“Running or biking away is not a good idea,” said Dr. Ratnayake.

‘Most recorded injuries occur when people try to avoid being attacked – particularly when cycling.’