Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at 83 … actor played Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on show

Magnum, PI actor Roger E. Mosley has passed away at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday.

The Los Angeles-born actor died three days ago at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, Calif., his daughter Ch-a told. The Hollywood Reporter.

She announced the sad news via facebookwriting, “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI, passed away at 1:17 a.m..”

She said, “He was surrounded by family when he peacefully transcended,” adding, “We could never mourn such a wonderful man. He would hate to cry in his name.

“It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you, daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong. I will take care of Mama, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest in peace.’

Mosley played Theodore “TC” Calvin in the hit series opposite Tom Selleck from 1980 to 1988, in 158 episodes. His character Calvin was the owner of a helicopter company called Island Hoppers. He had previously worked on the movie Terminal Island with Selleck, who recommended him for the role.

He told how he initially did not want to interrupt his film career by the series in a 2019 interview with Jim Conlan.

Mosley said his agent said to him, “It’s with this guy Tom Selleck in the lead. Tom Selleck has made about five pilot shows… and none of them have been sold. So here’s what you do, Roger: Sign up for the show, go to Hawaii, they’ll treat you well for the 20 days it takes to shoot. [pilot], you get a lot of money, and then you come home. A show with Tom Selleck always fails, and then it will be fine.’

Mosley added: “Well, eight-and-a-half years later…”

He said his character was initially written to run a struggling business, but he vetoed it because he didn’t want to “be the only black person in Hawaii and be broke.”

He said the writers were “reversed” because “they decided Tom would go bankrupt and I would be financially well — except I always had to save him.”

Mosley appeared in two episodes of the reboot of the series and played a character named John Booky.

In addition to his work for Magnum, PI, the actor has also appeared in TV shows including Fact Checkers Unit, Las Vegas, Rude Awakening, Walker, Texas Ranger, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Night Court, You Take the Kids, The Love Boot, Starsky and Hutch, Baretta, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu and Kojak.

His film resume has included appearances in films such as The Mack, Leadbelly, Terminal Island, The Greatest, McQ, Heart Condition, Unlawful Entry, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and Hammerlock.