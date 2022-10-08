Magnitude 5.0 tremor strikes Greece; no damage reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit central Greece early on Sunday, but there were no early reports of damage or casualties.

The quake struck at 1:02 a.m. and had an epicenter 12.7 kilometers (8 miles) below sea level in the Gulf of Corinth, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) west-northwest of the capital, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported.

The quake lasted at least 15 seconds and was felt over a wide area. Near the sparsely populated epicenter, residents reported hearing a buzzing noise, according to local media.

Quakes of this magnitude are common in Greece, which is in a highly earthquake-prone area north of where the African plate pushes under the Eurasian plate.

PART: