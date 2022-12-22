Magnitude 3.3 quake is East Bay’s second temblor of the day

UNION CITY — A short, strong earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale shook several East Bay cities but caused no injuries or visible damage, the U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday.

The earthquake struck at 6:22 p.m., at a fairly shallow depth of just over 3 miles, and was centered below the southwestern edge of Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park.

According to a USGS “did you feel it?” community intensity mapcitizens reported feeling the quake in parts of San Francisco, the Peninsula and the East Bay.

Attention Passengers: An earthquake has occurred in the area served by BART. Rail safety inspections have been completed and normal train service has resumed. Allow for residual delays of up to 20 minutes throughout the system. Thank you. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 22, 2022

There were no reports of injuries, damage or other disturbances in either quake. BART trains throughout the system were briefly delayed for 20 minutes as part of regular earthquake-based precautions.

USGS scientists have predicted a 63 percent chance that an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 or greater will strike the Bay Area in the next 30 years, and recent earthquakes in the East Bay over last weekend and earlier todayas well as in it several cities in Northern California Tuesday have drawn new attention to the threat to the state’s residents, and how best to prepare.

