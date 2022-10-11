Magnitude 2.9 earthquake strikes Kalgoorlie

<!–

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has rocked the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie, with residents reporting waking up to their houses shaking.

Hundreds of locals felt the earthquake, which struck at 5.31am on Tuesday morning, centered in the southern part of the mining town at a depth of 7km.

People initially thought the shaking was related to nearby mineral operations, but the government confirmed the quake later in the morning.

‘Living in Kalgoorlie, you always think, oh, it’s another mine blast. But woke up to the house shaking at 5:31. Only an earthquake of 2.9 Mag. Good morning,’ resident Robert Koenig Luck wrote on Twitter.

