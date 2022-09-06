Magicians increase their EYE BLINKING during moments of deception, study reveals

When it comes to the incredible illusions of David Blaine, Dynamo and Derren Brown, it can be hard to believe your eyes – and maybe you shouldn’t.

A new study has revealed that magicians unknowingly try to make their viewers blink so that they miss the deceitful action that would betray their trick.

This is because they have been found to increase their own blinking during these moments, which could encourage their audience to do the same.

Lead author Dr. Anthony Barnhart was a professional magician himself and was warned about this blinking tendency by other performers.

He and colleagues at Carthage College in Wisconsin, USA, tested the theory by recording magicians performing a coin trick and noting when they blinked.

They found that the performers blinked more during deceptive actions, but only when in front of a video audience.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY Magicians blink more when performing “sleight of hand” moves or deceitful actions that would betray their trick

They blink more when performing harder tricks and when less visual information is available

They only blink at these times in a performance setting in front of an audience

dr. Barnhart said: PsyPost: ‘This was surprising and did not match the predictions from the world of magic.

“Our pattern of results points to a potentially interesting phenomenon: we suggest that magicians may blink when using sleight of hand to encourage their audience to do the same, blinding the audience to any evidence of the magician’s shenanigans.” ‘

A 2016 study found that magic show spectators tend to blink all at once, a sign that their attention is relaxed.

The synchronized blinks mainly occurred at times when the artist was performing covert actions that would betray the trick.

It has been suggested that magicians know where the audience’s attention will drop so that they do the things they want to go unnoticed.

Therefore, magicians can trick their audience by encouraging them to blink and relax their attention during these moments.

However, they can also inadvertently sabotage themselves, as Dr. Barnhart said he is aware that many magicians practice their tricks in front of the mirror.

The magician may blink at the crucial moments of trickery when learning a trick, and won’t know if they’ve done it correctly or to a credible standard.

dr. Barnhart wanted to see if there was any evidence that practicing magicians were committing “deep self-deception.”

This is when they are aware that they do not know if they are adept at a trick, but are pushing this truth out of their consciousness.

The researchers analyzed video footage of magicians performing a coin trick and categorized frames based on whether or not they were practicing sleight of hand. Whether the magicians’ eyes were open or closed was also noted and then the frames were analyzed to see if their setting or stage of their trick affected their blinking (stock image)

To do this, the researchers recruited 11 magicians who had each practiced magic for six months to 50 years.

They all learned a magic coin trick involving ten “sleight of hand”—quick, deft hand movements necessary to complete the trick and trick a spectator—through a video tutorial.

A week later, they were all filmed performing the trick four times; twice in a ‘rehearsal’ setting in front of a mirror and twice in a ‘performance’ setting in front of the camera.

The researchers then analyzed the images and categorized frames based on whether or not the magicians were practicing sleight of hand.

Whether the magicians’ eyes were open or closed was also noted, before the frames were analyzed to see if their setting or the stage of their trick affected their blinking.

The findings, published in Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research and Practicerevealed that the magicians blinked more when performing dexterous hand movements.

However, this was only true in the ‘performance’ setting, suggesting that the blinking was not in fact to fool themselves about their own ability.

Rather, it’s more likely to serve to encourage the public to blink at them, giving the trick credibility and protecting the processes behind it from public knowledge.

They also found that the magicians blink more often when performing more difficult deceptions, and also when visual information is most scarce.

“While blinking during the performance can act as a ‘tell’ for the audience, it can also nudge the audience that they’ve reached a point where there’s very little useful information in the visual stream,” Dr. Barnhart to PsyPost.

In the future, the researchers want to see whether a magician’s blink affects their audience’s blinking, and thus their perception of the trick.