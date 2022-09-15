Magical moment a ray of sunshine lights up only Buckingham Palace just days after the Queen’s death

<!–

A ray of sunshine illuminated Buckingham Palace beautifully as the environs remained in shadow in a magical moment tonight, just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Footage has captured the late monarch’s home, today bathed in sunshine, glowing as the trees and the city beyond are left in the dark.

The video shows an aerial view of London, with a sea of ​​gray spreading all around – with the palace in the center, a sharp contrasting bright yellow.

The building is surrounded by dark green trees and then the gray buildings of the city beyond – they all remain in the shadows, including the London Eye towering behind it, except for the palace itself.

At one point in the video, the beam of light can be seen breaking through the clouds and shining down from the sky to bask the late monarch’s home in the sun.

The glorious scene comes shortly after the Queen’s death at the age of 96 last Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in an empty Westminster Hall palace before the public is allowed in yesterday to pay their respects to the late monarch

Elizabeth II is currently in state in Westminster Hall, with mourners walking past her coffin until her funeral takes place on Monday

On the afternoon of the late monarch’s death, a double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace alongside another in Windsor Castle, with Brits saying the Queen had “sent us a sign” and that she had “really left us”.

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced, a rainbow appeared to those anxiously waiting to hear the news outside the palace gates, with some saying the Queen had left it for the nation.

A double rainbow even appeared over the Victoria Monument, leading some to say it’s “Queen Elizabeth with Prince Phillip.”

The nation mourns the late monarch, with people overcome with emotion throughout the week.

People hoping to pay their respects to the Queen have been warned today that they will have to wait nine hours – amid claims that people have passed out in line while dog owners have been caught trying to smuggle their pets into Westminster Hall.

Queues to see the late monarch as she lays have doubled in length today, and now meander four miles past Tower Bridge, after dropping to two miles overnight.

Many more people are expected to line up this weekend – a sign of the huge demand from people to say their final goodbyes to the popular monarch.

It is estimated that the number of people who will make the trip could reach more than 350,000, and people from all over the world are expected to visit London to pay their respects.

But benefactors are now being warned to queue up at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to see the coffin, sources say today. The queen will be in state until 6:30 a.m. until Monday, the day of the state funeral.