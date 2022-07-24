Magic! Lady Gaga makes fans believe she has invisible shield as she deflects an object thrown at her

Lady Gaga has gone viral after a video taken onstage during her performance showed the pop star magically blocking an item being thrown at her.

The 36-year-old Bad Romance singer was in the middle of a set when a mysterious large object flew towards her and suddenly swerved straight down before it could hit the entertainer.

The Oscar-winning star embarked on her Chromatica Ball World Tour earlier this month, performing in Germany when what fans call an “invisible shield” appeared.

Magical powers? Lady Gaga, 36, has gone viral when a video shows the singer deflecting an object with an ‘invisible shield’

One lucky audience member captured the entire eyebrow-raising moment on camera while filming the concert.

While Lady Gaga was singing a tune along with a dance number, a block-shaped object approached her. But when her hand came down as part of a dance move, so did the odd item.

Once the footage was uploaded to social media, theories started to spread everywhere, including calling the singer a “wizard.”

Some individuals suggested more realistic explanations of what happened, such as powerful stage fans or other objects used for concerts, according to LAD Bible.

Cool Girl: The 36-year-old Bad Romance singer was in the middle of a set when a mysterious large object flew towards her and suddenly swerved straight down before it could hit the entertainer

Superpowers: A lucky fan captured on camera the moment the star did a dance move, and at the same time, the large, bulky object fell into the air on the floor of the stage

Theories: Social media users immediately tried to guess how the artist could have made the object stop flying in the sky

The Twitter user, who initially uploaded the reel, typed in the caption: “CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects, as shown in the video.”

The House Of Gucci actress recently embarked on her highly anticipated Chromatica World Tour, which will last until mid-September.

This will be the Grammy winner’s sixth headlining tour and will perform in countries such as Europe, the United States and Tokyo.

Her tour is named after her latest studio album of the same name, Chromatica, which was released in 2020.

The show must go on: Lady Gaga continued to perform as usual, seemingly unaware of the item raging at her

Unbelievable: The Grammy Award-winning singer wore an all-black outfit to one of her sets during her tour

During an interview on CBS Sunday morningLady Gaga opened up about the album, the emotional lyrics in the track list, and her mental health.

“I gave up on myself completely,” she explained. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.’

However, after the album’s release, the multi-talented star added that she was in a better place both “mentally and physically.”

“I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even though I never thought it would,” she added.

Back on stage: The singer was pictured during her Chromatic Ball World Tour in Germany earlier in July

Glamorous: The singer and songwriter radiated Hollywood glamor at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April this year

Now that the Rain On Me singer is in full swing with her worldwide concert, she has the chance to share her passion for music with her fans once again.

According to WWDLady Gaga spoke to the Live about how the tour is almost a party, which she shows not only through her performance, but also through her costumes.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstractions and art,” said the Poker Face hitmaker. “This show celebrates things I’ve always loved, like art and fashion and dance and music and technology and poetry and the way all these things work together.”

Passion: Despite her mental health and coping with the ups and downs of working in the industry, Lady Gaga stated that she will stick with her greatest passion: music; pictured singing at the 2022 Grammy Awards