Magic Johnson joins calls for the NBA to retire the No 6 across the league in honor of Bill Russell

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell’s number to be retired from league-wide.

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and champion of civil rights, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

He was one of the most influential basketball players in history and tributes, led by former President Barack Obama, poured in after the death of the Celtics legend.

Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell’s number to be retired throughout the league

Russell was an iconic number 6 for the Celtics and the number has already been retired by the team

Some have now taken their admiration for Russell one step further with observers calling on the NBA to withdraw his number 6 jersey for the entire league.

Former Lakers point guard Johnson added his voice to the mix as he joined those calling on NBA commissioner Adam Silver to make the move.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: ‘Commissioner Adam Silver should retire #6 in the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy!’

Johnson took to Twitter to join the calls for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take action

The number 6 has already been retired by the Celtics, but the move would immortalize him in the NBA, as the number 42 in the MLB was in honor of Jackie Robinson.

It would rightfully reinforce Russell’s legacy as a court champion and civil rights pioneer.

Russell’s 11 titles with the Celtics came in one of the sport’s most dominant eras between 1956 and 1969, but while playing for Boston, he endured significant racism and abuse.

But Russell used his position to push for equality throughout his life. Notably, he was present at the 1963 Washington March, when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, and he supported Muhammad Ali when the boxer was pilloried for refusing to participate in military service.

The move would cement Russell’s legacy as a court champion and civil rights pioneer

Russell’s 11 titles came between 1956 and 1969 in a dominant era for the Celtics in basketball. In 1966, Russell was named the team’s player-coach by outgoing coach Red Auerbach (right)

Johnson’s field faces an obstacle, however, as the number 6 is the jersey currently worn by LeBron James and the plan may not go down too well with the Lakers.

James made the move to the No. 6 in 2021 after wearing the No. 23 in Los Angeles for the first three seasons. He also wore the number during his four-year stint with the Miami Heat.

He explained the decision to: the athleticsaying, ‘It’s always been a part of me, to be honest.

LeBron James wears the number 6 with the Lakers

“Six means a lot to me, from my family and grades and things like that to what I believe in and things like that, but my mindset doesn’t change.”

However, James has switched between the two numbers throughout his career and another switch could pave the way for Johnson’s call for the unprecedented honour.

Russell also won an Olympic gold medal in Melbourne with the United States in 1956 and two NCAA titles in San Francisco in 1955 and 56, success that paved the way for him to become a five-time NBA MVP and twelve-time All-Star.

Russell averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds over 13 seasons (1956-69) with the Celtics. He was first inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1975 and then again as a coach in 2021.

In addition to his civil rights work, he is considered one of the greatest winners in American sports history and the greatest defensive player in NBA history.

The Louisiana native has also left a lasting impression as a black athlete in a city — and country — where racing is often a flashpoint.

In 2011, Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama – the highest civilian honor in the United States.

In 2011, Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest civilian honor

Former President Barack Obama (left) led the tribute to the greats, saying ‘we lost a great’

When Obama learned of his death, he tweeted, “Today we lost a giant. As great as Bill Russell was, his legacy rises much higher – both as a player and as a person.

“Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Aside from that, he was a civil rights pioneer – marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali.

Bill has tolerated insults and vandalism for decades, but never let it stop him from standing up for what’s right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached and the way he lived his life.”

Johnson joined the 44th President of the United States to pay tribute to the NBA great.

He tweeted: “He was one of the first athletes on the frontline to fight for social justice, equity, equality and civil rights. That’s why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me to make things better in the black community.”