Magic Johnson denies fake story that he was donating blood to COVID-19 patients

NBA legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to take down a fake story circulating on Twitter that he donated blood to COVID-19 patients.

A photo of the 63-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend, who announced at a press conference in 1991 that he had contracted the HIV virus, began circulating that claim last week, though Johnson denied it in a tweet Tuesday.

The Associated Press also shed more light on the viral photo, revealing that the photo was from a 2012 documentary in which Johnson had his blood drawn at a routine doctor’s appointment, and did not donate blood to the Red Cross.

The image first surfaced on a satire Twitter account, with many other Twitter accounts sharing it.

A Twitter account called @NBAGoatMuse tweeted the photo with the inaccurate caption: “Earlier today NBA legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities fight COVID-19.”

Johnson simply responded on Twitter on Tuesday: “I am aware of the false story circulating on the internet and just to be clear, I have never donated blood.”

The AP report reveals that the image is from the 2012 PBS Frontline documentary Endgame: AIDS in Black America.

The still, which was also published by NPR In July 2012, a scene was taken where Johnson’s longtime doctor, Dr. David Ho, took blood during a routine visit.

Red Cross policy does not allow someone who has tested positive for HIV to donate blood.

Johnson made headlines in 1991 when he announced he had tested positive for HIV and was retiring from the NBA.

He would eventually return to the NBA on two separate occasions before finally retiring for good in 1996.

A number of powerful drugs Johnson has taken over the years have reduced the HIV virus in his system to “undetectable” levels, the AP reported in 1997.

More than 30 years after his first announcement that he contracted HIV, Johnson has still never contracted AIDS, the late-stage HIV infection that attacks the immune system.

Over the years, he would become a powerful advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention and safe sex, while also cementing his legacy as a business titan and his greatness on the basketball court.

Johnson is part of a group of investors that bought the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks in 2014.