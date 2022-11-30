‘Magic and perfection’: French baguettes achieves UNESCO world heritage status

French President Emmanuel Macron at the time gave his “full and complete” support to the offer, calling it a “250 grams of magic and perfection”.

Meaning “staff” or “stick,” more than six billion — about 16 million a day — are baked in France each year and sold for about €1 ($1.54) each.

Leclerc, a French supermarket, was criticized earlier this year by traditional bakers and farmers for its much-discussed 29 cent baguette, who accused it of compromising on quality.

There have been strict rules about what classifies as a baguette since 1920, when a new law specified the minimum weight at 80 grams and the maximum length at 40 centimeters. The French government even regulated a fixed price until 1986. The dough must rest for 15 to 20 hours at a temperature between 4 and 6 degrees, according to the French Bakers’ Federation, which fights to protect its market against industrial bakeries.