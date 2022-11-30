‘Magic and perfection’: French baguettes achieves UNESCO world heritage status

French President Emmanuel Macron at the time gave his “full and complete” support to the offer, calling it a “250 grams of magic and perfection”.
Meaning “staff” or “stick,” more than six billion — about 16 million a day — are baked in France each year and sold for about €1 ($1.54) each.
Leclerc, a French supermarket, was criticized earlier this year by traditional bakers and farmers for its much-discussed 29 cent baguette, who accused it of compromising on quality.
There have been strict rules about what classifies as a baguette since 1920, when a new law specified the minimum weight at 80 grams and the maximum length at 40 centimeters. The French government even regulated a fixed price until 1986. The dough must rest for 15 to 20 hours at a temperature between 4 and 6 degrees, according to the French Bakers’ Federation, which fights to protect its market against industrial bakeries.
Its origins are unclear, but one popular version is that Napoleon Bonaparte’s bakers invented the elongated shape to make it easier for his troops to carry, while another credits Austrian baker August Zang as inventing the baguette in 1839.
“Initially, baguettes were seen as a luxury product. The working class ate rustic bread that was better preserved,” says Loic Bienassis of the European Institute of Food History and Cultures, who helped prepare the UNESCO dossier.
“Then consumption became widespread and the countryside was conquered by baguettes in the 1960s and 1970s.”
The baguette joins other foods and culinary cultures on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, including Neapolitan pizza making, kimchi, Belgian beer culture, the “Mediterranean diet” and Arabic coffee.
Stephane Lacroix, of the French Yeast Union Chamber, said what set the French baguette apart from sourdough bread was the yeast fermentation and its lightness.
“Our French baguette has become the emblem of French excellence over the years and is appreciated all over the world thanks to the mastery of direct yeast fermentation and the know-how of our French bakers,” he said.
